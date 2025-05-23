Lu Dort Becomes 8th Undrafted Player to Earn Post-Season Defensive Recognition
On Wednesday afternoon, the NBA announced its 2024-25 All-Defense teams.
The Oklahoma City Thunder were the only squad with two players recognized on the list, as Lu Dort earned first team honors and Jalen Williams earned a spot on the second team. Williams was selected in the lottery back in 2022, but Dort's journey to becoming one of the league's best defenders wasn't as straightforward.
Dort wasn't selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, and instead signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Thunder. In Oklahoma City, Dort cut his teeth in OKC's G League organization before being called up to the NBA as a rookie.
Since then, the Arizona State product has developed into one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, helping the Thunder to a 68-14 record. Dort's efforts earned the former undrafted free agent recognition in the post-season defensive awards, and a solid bonus in his contract.
Dort joins Robert Covington, Raja Bell, Bruce Bowen, Ben Wallace, John Starks, Slick Watts and teammate Alex Caruso as the only other undrafted players in NBA history to earn post-season defensive recognition by the NBA.
While most undrafted free agent prospects won't evolve into the valuable rotation player that Dort has, the aforementioned list is a good reminder that talented players can slip through the cracks. Even if a prospect in the 2025 draft class doesn't get picked, it doesn't mean his NBA hopes are vanquished, as evident by Dort and the other players listed.
This season, the Thunder's All-Defense honoree averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range on 5.8 attempts per game.
After shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc as a rookie, Dort's defense and improved perimeter shot has helped the fiesty wing player stay in the NBA and become a valuable piece of a title contender.
Dort appeared in and started 71 games for Oklahoma City during the regular season, and has become a key piece of the team's rotation despite not having a spot in the 2019 class. Even in the playoffs, Dort has had a few crucial moments for the Thunder, putting a solid stamp on what has been an impressive career so far from the former undrafted free agent.
