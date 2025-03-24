Can Derik Queen Translate Collegiate Dominance to the NBA?
Freshman big man Derik Queen made headlines this weekend as his game-winner over Colorado State sent Maryland to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. This highlight was the latest in a season full of success for the Baltimore native. He led the Terrapins to the second-best record in the Big Ten this season, leading the team in scoring with 16.2 points per game on an efficient 59 TS%.
His impact has gone beyond just his scoring, though, crashing the glass to the tune of an impressive 9.1 rebounds per game and playing disruptive defense with an average of 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks. Further, perhaps the most underrated part of his game is his playmaking ability, especially out of the post.
With an undeniably sharp and well-rounded skillset, Queen has been placed as high as the top five in mock drafts, while concerns about his NBA projection have pushed him to the late lottery in other cases. This contrast of opinions begs the question: can Queen translate his collegiate dominance to the NBA?
For starters, the 20-year-old is a force on the interior on the offensive end. With brute strength, sly footwork, great passing vision, and soft touch, he’s an incredible offensive weapon in the paint. This skill will be tough for NBA defenders to deal with, and could add meaningful value to a team in search of additional creation ability.
On the other hand, as a 6-foot-10 near-250-lb center, his tools at the five position aren’t in line with many of the successful fives in the NBA today. He isn’t the most explosive athlete, and doesn’t do much to contain ball handlers in space. Further, offensively, he’s far from a comfortable shooter. These shortcomings on both ends of the ball could prevent Queen from being able to provide more than spot minutes should he fail to make significant improvements in these facets.
However, it’s important to remember that Queen is still just 20 years old, with lots of time to adjust his game to the NBA ranks. His success at the NBA level will fundamentally look different than his current work for Maryland, but with the necessary improvements, he has the underlying talent to make a big impact at the next level.