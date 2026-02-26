Potential 2026 NBA Draft Picks Square off as Florida Beats Texas

The 2026 NBA Draft class has the potential to be one of the best in recent memory.

While a handful of recent classes have been headlined international prospects, this year’s bunch is mostly players from the college ranks. As a result, the 2025-26 college basketball season has featured multiple strong performances from high-profile prospects.

Potential selections in this summer’s classes are on display regularly, as college games continue to become more meaningful. With conference tournaments and March Madness just around the corner, views have been treated to numerous important contests featuring multiple prospects.

On Wednesday night, a few more draft hopefuls squared off as Texas welcomed Florida to Austin for an SEC bout.

Thomas Haugh has been the Gators’ star this season, but the likely first-round pick finished with 5 points in 24 minutes on the floor against the Longhorns, shooting 2-of-6 from the field. Instead, third-year big man Alex Condon led the way for Florida, scoring a game-high 23 points while shooting 10-of-12 from the field, 1-of-1 from 3-point range and 2-of-4 from the free throw line in an 84-71 win.

Condon added 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 blocks and zero turnovers, helping the No. 7-ranked Gators improve to 22-6 on the season.

As a sophomore, Condon helped Florida to a national title, serving a valuable role alongside the team’s trio of star guards, who were each selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. With Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard gone, though, Condon, among others, has seen his role increase.

The junior is averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Despite a solid statistical output this season, the Australian big man still has plenty of room to grow and could continue to improve in the NBA. Listed at 6-foot-11 and 236 pounds, Condon has another year of eligibility and may return to school to try his luck in the 2027 draft class.

Junior forward Dailyn Swain starred for the Longhorns, finishing with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals while shooting 7-of-18 from the field. After spending the first two years of his college career at Xavier, Swain transferred to Texas following the school’s hiring of former Musketeers head coach Sean Miller.

In Austin, Swain has developed into a potential lottery pick, averaging 18 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 56.2% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, the Texas standout was paired with the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 14 overall in Derek Parker’s most recent projection for NBA Draft on SI.

