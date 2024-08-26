Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Zach Edey's Debut Presents Interesting Challenge
The Memphis Grizzlies entered the 2024 NBA Draft rumored to be nabbing a big man, that ended up being the worst-kept secret as the Beale Street Boys leaped at the ability to select Purdue center Zach Edey with the No. 9 pick in the draft.
At Purdue, Edey averaged 25 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks per tilt while shooting 62 percent from the floor doing all of his damage inside the paint in 39 games during his Senior campaign for the Boilermakers.
Memphis is poised to lean on Edey throughout his rookie season - a team that was most successful when using Steven Adams in the middle will try to replicate that with their rookie center - looking around their roster, there is no real backup plan as Brandon Clarke is a center in name only and Jaren Jackson Jr. is allergic to the glass.
Along with just seeing how one of the brightest coaches in the game, Taylor Jenkins, deploys Edey's partnership with Ja Morant will be must-watch during the 2024-25 season and beyond. It all gets started on Oct. 23 against the Utah Jazz.
This is an interesting debut for Edey as the Jazz are not exactly threats out West, though they do have an interesting collection of talent in the frontcourt including Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, John Collins, Kyle Filipowski and Taylor Hendricks.
How Edey handles this frontcourt will be a good litmus test to how prepared the center is to handle the NBA game in year one.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.