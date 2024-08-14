Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Zach Edey see Plenty of Pressure in Year One
The Memphis Grizzlies are aiming for a massive bounce back season after things quickly went off the rails last year. Practically running it back with the same roster as their 27 win campaign but with the expectation of Ja Morant playing a full season and the injury bug not biting nearly as hard, it should allow Memphis to snap back to their past reality of competing out West. The two years prior to their 27 win season, the Grizzlies rattled off 51 and 56 wins respectively.
One of their lone additions to their roster was selecting Zach Edey No. 9 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. Memphis has elected to place a ton of pressure on their first year big man given their lack of offseason activity.
When looking at the Grizzlies front court it’s practically all on Edey in the middle. Jaren Jackson Jr. has proved every step of the way he is exclusively a power forward and while Brandon Clarke can play small ball five his 6-foot-8 frame limits that possibility for extended stretches.
The Grizzlies are banking on Edey and Santi Aldama presumably to eat up a large chunk of their center minutes. This is a difficult task for first-year bigs despite outliers such as Chet Holmgren and Dereck Lively making it look easy a season ago.
A large contributing factor to Memphis’ success when they were ripping off 50 wins was their center spot taken up by Steven Adams who is now in Houston. Edey certainly has the potential to offer similar things with his ability to set wipe out screens and be a guard’s best friend but there’s pressure on him to pick up that ability fast at this level to help swing the Grizzlies back to contender status.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.