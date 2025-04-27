Grizzlies Without NBA Draft Pick Following First Round Sweep
On Saturday, the Memphis Grizzlies were officially ousted from the NBA Playoffs, losing in a succinct four-game slate to the white-hot Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Grizzlies gave it their best shot, amassing a 29-point lead in Game 3 and keeping Game 4 tight. But they were still unable to snag a game from top-seeded OKC.
Following a postseason exit, most teams would turn their attention to the NBA Draft. And while the Grizzlies will still keep tabs on prospects like normal, they don’t have a first round pick as of now, with their former selection at No. 18 conveying to the Wizards.
Memphis will still have plenty of chances to trade in should they fancy a prospect or two. But the lack of a selection is indicative of some mismanagement from the organization.
Ja Morant failed to play the last game-and-a-half due to injury, but the Grizzlies were still far outclassed by the Thunder. All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. is going to be eligible for a massive, cap-altering payday in the offseason. And the team’s ancillary players don’t seem to be capable of leading the team deep into the postseason at this point. So the further lack of added talent is a hit.
The good news is that in terms of team’s owning their future draft selections, the Grizzlies rank in the middle of the pack, luckily still owning unprotected firsts from 2027 through 2031.
That alone allows the team flexibility for the future, be it upgrading their roster through trades, using those picks in the middle of the first round or even repositioning themselves for top draftees down the road.
Morant, Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane have been a solid core three, but it’s high time to either cement them as the future, or take the team in a new direction.