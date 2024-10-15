Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Dominates Indiana Pacers, Shows Top-10 Value
The Memphis Grizzlies were going to do whatever it takes to nab a big man in the 2024 NBA Draft, first being linked to eventual Portland Trail Blazers rookie Donovan Clingan before making Purdue big man Zach Edey the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to come to Beale Street.
The Grizzlies were met with pushback on the addition of Edey despite his stellar college resume, which featured him flat-out overpowering opponents in the post. However, few believed that would translate to the NBA level.
On Monday, Edey put out a dominating performance against the Indiana Pacers' regulars that left the NBA world jaw-dropped at what he adds to Memphis.
The seven-foot-four center posted 23 points off the pine on just five missed shots inclduing 3-for-4 at the charity stripe, nine rebounds, an assist and a steal. Edey manhandled the Pacers bigs down low including Isaiah Jackson and Myles Turner.
Edey also operated in the dunker spot as a saftey net for guards and cleaned up a few messes for Memphis to show just how valuable the rookie can be in year one as the Grizzlies attempt to bounce back following a disappointing 2023-24 campaign.
For the Grizzlies to compete in a stacked Western Conference they not only need a healthy Ja Morant but a way to create mismatches off of him, which Edey provides.
