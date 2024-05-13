Miam's Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Sophomore Outlook
As the 18th selection in 2023, Jaime Jaquez Jr. was a seemingly unexpected impactor and producer for this season's Miami Heat.
At UCLA, his tools and intangibles were consistenty on display as adept floor runner, scorer and defender, but he was able to translate that skill set to the next level in the NBA -- where he was able to help a Heat team reach the postseason minus the help of the injured Jimmy Butler.
Getting out of the Play-In Tournament with Butler falling to a sprained MCL through their first play-in bout with the Philadelphia 76ers, Jaquez Jr. helped take the reins alongside Tyler Herro to bump the Chicago Bulls out of playoff contention en route to a first round matchup against the best team in the East -- and possibly the whole association.
A Round 1 matchup versus the Boston Celtics is a gauntlet of a seven-game series even with Butler's participation, and it ultimately led to Miami's season ending following five games. Against a well-equipped, defensively stout team with the best record in the league, Jaquez Jr. was still able to make a splash in those five outings, illuminating his promise as a first-year guard.
12.8 points on 40.4% shooting and around 1.3 stocks per game in 30.8 minutes, Jaquez Jr.'s role was massive in the series as it had been the whole season. But without the help of Butler, the Heat did not stand much of a chance following their Game 2 victory and subsequent Game 3 blowout.
All in all, the UCLA product's freshman season should invoke nothing but excitement upon Miami's front office. A near 12-point, four-rebound, one-steal season across 75 games played, and his efficiency as a near 50% scorer, is something that would jump out of the page as an impressive season for a rookie, and that's not mentioning the value he brings outside of measurable statistics.
Next season should be a focus of maturity, cutting down on his 1.5 turnovers a game and fortifying his connection and reliability as a teammate, while also slowly fostering an ability to lead and direct the squad himself. Which, with his demeanor and early-career success, he should be able to dictate his teammates confidence and trust for himself.
