Miami's Malik Reneau, TSU's Aaron Nkrumah Added to G League Draft Combine

The 2026 NBA Draft process is starting to ramp up.

With the draft approaching, the NBA Draft Lottery and NBA Combine are also on the horizon. The lottery is set for May 10, with the combine kicking off on the same day.

From May 8-10, the NBA G League Draft Combine will take place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, which is also the host of the NBA Combine. The initial list of 44 participants for the G League Combine was revealed by the league on May 1, but since then, a few players have been reportedly added to the group.

USC's Alijah Arenas elected to return to school and withdraw from the event, and according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Woo, Miami;s Malik Reneau will take Arenas' place.

Small NBA combine tidbit: Miami’s Malik Reneau has been tabbed to replace USC’s Alijah Arenas at G League Elite Camp this weekend, per league sources.



Arenas has withdrawn from the event and it appears will head back to USC, as previously reported by several outlets. — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) May 4, 2026

Reneau spent three seasons at Indiana before finishing his career with the Hurricanes, where he averaged 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 54% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc. The veteran's performance helped lead Miami to an NCAA Tournament appearance and victory in the Round of 64.

Coming out of high school, Reneau was rated the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 4 power forward in the country by 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 238 pounds, Reneau offers decent size in the frontcourt and could earn a spot in the second round or as a priority free agent with a strong showing in Chicago.

Alongside Reneau, Tennessee State wing Aaron Nkrumah also recevied an invitation to the G League Combine, according to a report from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

Former Tennessee State wing Aaron Nkrumah has been invited to the G League Elite Camp, sources told @ClutchPoints.



Nkrumah averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game this past season. He will be an intriguing wing for scouts to evaluate. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) May 4, 2026

Originally from Worchester, Massachusetts, Nkrumah began his college career at Nichols College, a Division III program, before transferring to Worcester State, another Division III program. With the Lancers, Nkrumah earned MASCAC Player of the Year and NABC DIII All-Region First Team honors as a sophomore.

Following his breakout season, the talented wing transferred to Tennessee State, where he became a standout for the Tigers. After a solid junior season at the Division I level, Nkrumah averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.8 steals per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 175 pounds, Nkrumah will likely need to add weight to succeed at the NBA level, but has the chance to prove himself in front of professional scouts at the G League Combine.