Timberwolves Rookie Shines Again in Overtime Loss
Just one game after giving their young rookie some added leash, the Minnesota Timberwolves reaped the benefits again on Tuesday night.
On Sunday, the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft played his highest minute total of the season, promptly adding a career-high 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting in a close loss to Boston. It wasn’t a perfect night by any means, but it was some added production for a team reeling due to lack of guard play.
In a Tuesday-night thriller with Houston, Dillingham did the very same.
Across 24 minutes, the former Kentucky Wildcat added 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting, finishing with a +28 off the bench. He added an important seven assists for a team lacking play-making, finishing with only three turnovers. Even more importantly, the undersized combo guard also added five rebounds.
While the efficiency wasn't perfect, he certainly added a spark for the Wolves. Dillingham was even on the court in crunch time of regulation, nearly scoring the game-winning basket before and offensive foul was called on Rudy Gobert.
Coming into the bout with Houston, Dillingham had averaged just 3.3 points on 57% shooting due to lack of legitimate playing time. His excluding from the hardwood was a puzzling decision for Minnesota to this point, as the team spent future draft capital to add the top-10 pick, and his scoring and passing has been much-needed for the bench unit.
The Rockets eventually scored 11-straight points in overtime to cruise to the win.
The Timberwolves now look to a matchup versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at. 7 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.