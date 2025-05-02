Mock Draft: Raptors Leave with Long-Term Center
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is just over a week away, and teams will find out where they’re picking at the upcoming draft.
One of those teams is the Toronto Raptors, who unfortunately have around a 30% chance at landing a top-four pick, which it desperately needs. The Raptors have the highest chance at landing the No. 8 picks, followed by No. 7 and then No. 9 before a drop-off lower.
In a recent mock draft I posted to YouTube, the odds won out, with Toronto landing the No. 8 pick and selecting Duke center Khaman Maluach. You can watch the video below, or read on for my analysis:
The Raptors are in a unique position, boasting a half-and-half core of young, developing prospects, as well as proven, more experienced players. The former being Gradey Dick, Jonathan Mogbo, Ja’Kobe Walter and All-Star Scottie Barnes, and the latter being recent tradee Brandon Ingram, guard Immanuel Quickley and forward RJ Barrett.
A quick glance at the roster might signal the team has change on the horizon, but having just traded for Ingram, it seems they’ll want to win games sooner than later. With that being the case, it somewhat limits their options at the 2025 NBA Draft.
One perfect fit would be Duke 7-footer Maluach, who would immediately offer an archetype the team hasn’t seen. At a legit 7-foot-2 with a similarly massive swingman, the South Sudanese prospect is an interior force, able to protect the basket and rim-run at a great rate. He averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just over 20 minutes per game while shooting over 70% from the floor.
While Malauch still has a ways to go in refining his overall game — still being fairly new to basketball as a whole — he would provide an immediate size infusion for the Raptors. One it desperately needs if it hopes to contend for a Playoffs spot in the East next year.