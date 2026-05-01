NBA Announces 73 Participants for the 2026 NBA Draft Combine

On Friday, the NBA officially announced that 73 players have been invited to the AWS NBA Draft Combine, which will take place from May 10-17.

The event will allow scouts and NBA decision-makers to get up close looks at prospects in various exercises and drills, and will also allow official measurements for prospects, such as height without shoes, wingspan, standing reach, vertical and plenty more.

The 2026 NBA Draft class has been lauded as one of the best in some time, offering up top talents like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and Caleb Wilson, all of which will be in attendance. Despite that, the current NIL landscape has also poached some potential pro talent from the class, with several players heading back to school on seven-figure deals, making for an interesting list.

Below you can find the comprehensive list of players invited to the 2026 NBA Draft Combine:

Matt Able, North Carolina State

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Amari Allen, Alabama

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Christian Anderson Jr., Texas Tech

Tobe Awaka, Arizona

Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Kylan Boswell, Illinois

Nick Boyd, Wisconsin

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Maliq Brown, Duke

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Ryan Conwell, Louisville

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

Isaiah Evans, Duke

Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Allen Graves, Santa Clara

Keyshawn Hall, Auburn

Juke Harris, Wake Forest

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Alex Karabana, UConn

Jack Kayil, Alba Berlin

Sergio de Larrea, Valencia

Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

Aday Mara, Michigan

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida

Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Felix Okpara, Tennessee

Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Koa Peat, Arizona

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Richie Saunders, BYU

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Braden Smith, Purdue

Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois

Peter Suder, Miami (OH)

Luigi Suigo, Mega

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Milos Uzan, Houston

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

The Combine will take place at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marques in Chicago.