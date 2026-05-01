NBA Announces 73 Participants for the 2026 NBA Draft Combine
On Friday, the NBA officially announced that 73 players have been invited to the AWS NBA Draft Combine, which will take place from May 10-17.
The event will allow scouts and NBA decision-makers to get up close looks at prospects in various exercises and drills, and will also allow official measurements for prospects, such as height without shoes, wingspan, standing reach, vertical and plenty more.
The 2026 NBA Draft class has been lauded as one of the best in some time, offering up top talents like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and Caleb Wilson, all of which will be in attendance. Despite that, the current NIL landscape has also poached some potential pro talent from the class, with several players heading back to school on seven-figure deals, making for an interesting list.
Below you can find the comprehensive list of players invited to the 2026 NBA Draft Combine:
Matt Able, North Carolina State
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Amari Allen, Alabama
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Christian Anderson Jr., Texas Tech
Tobe Awaka, Arizona
Flory Bidunga, Kansas
Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA
John Blackwell, Wisconsin
Cameron Boozer, Duke
Kylan Boswell, Illinois
Nick Boyd, Wisconsin
Jaden Bradley, Arizona
Trevon Brazile, Arkansas
Maliq Brown, Duke
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville
Brayden Burries, Arizona
Cameron Carr, Baylor
Chris Cenac Jr., Houston
Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Ryan Conwell, Louisville
AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s
Isaiah Evans, Duke
Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State
Kingston Flemings, Houston
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
Allen Graves, Santa Clara
Keyshawn Hall, Auburn
Juke Harris, Wake Forest
Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State
Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan
Alex Karabana, UConn
Jack Kayil, Alba Berlin
Sergio de Larrea, Valencia
Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech
Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers
Aday Mara, Michigan
Nick Martinelli, Northwestern
Baba Miller, Cincinnati
Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s
Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State
Malachi Moreno, Kentucky
Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida
Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt
Ebuka Okorie, Stanford
Felix Okpara, Tennessee
Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
Koa Peat, Arizona
Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky
Tarris Reed Jr., UConn
Billy Richmond III, Arkansas
Richie Saunders, BYU
Emanuel Sharp, Houston
Braden Smith, Purdue
Hannes Steinbach, Washington
Bennett Stirtz, Iowa
Andrej Stojakovic, Illinois
Peter Suder, Miami (OH)
Luigi Suigo, Mega
Dailyn Swain, Texas
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Milos Uzan, Houston
Henri Veesaar, North Carolina
Keaton Wagler, Illinois
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor
The Combine will take place at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marques in Chicago.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.Follow DParkOK