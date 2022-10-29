NBA Draft: 2023 Pick Swaps Guide

In the 2022-23 season, some teams will be looking to position themselves better for the 2023 Draft rather than for the NBA Playoffs. Others won’t have the luxury.

In recent years, NBA Draft selections have become the league’s currency. Trading stars now demand at least three, in Dejounte Murray’s case, or even up to five, in Rudy Gobert’s case.

But teams are unable to trade first round selections in consecutive years, leading to the emergence of the swap.

Rather than fully trading an unprotected pick, teams are allowed to trade swaps which allows the team receiving it to choose between the better of the two teams selections in that year. Swaps seem like afterthoughts in most blockbuster trades, but they’re vitally important.

Here is a guide to which teams have dealt pick swaps for the 2023 NBA Draft:

Los Angeles Lakers

The barebones Lakers roster got off to an 0-5 start in the 2022-23 season, and with few ways to improve the roster outside of unloading even more picks, could be looking at a rough season.

Even worse for Los Angeles, they sent a pick swap to the Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade for 2023, meaning they wouldn’t even be able to cash in on a losing season come draft night.

It’s unbelievable luck for the Pelicans, who now have both Playoffs and draft lottery aspirations for this year.

Brooklyn Nets

With one of the worst defenses in the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets are off to slow start themselves. Even more, they’ve offered a 2023 pick swap to Houston in exchange for former Nets' guard James Harden.

Luckily for Brooklyn, the young Houston squad is off to a bad start as well, and there’s few real paths to Brooklyn finishing in worse shape than the Rockets this year. Even if they do, it likely wouldn't be a far drop for Brooklyn.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers offered a 2023 pick swap to Oklahoma City in the famed Paul George-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trade.

It’s not likely that the Clippers finish lower than the Oklahoma City Thunder. But after LA suffered back-to-back losses to OKC, things are looking only slightly more interesting.

In the same case as Brooklyn, it likely wouldn't be that far a drop for Los Angeles to lose their selection this season.

