NBA Draft: Darryn Peterson Could Offer Best Guard Prospect in Last Decade
The NBA Draft has offered up plenty of new talent to the NBA in the last handful of years, infusing the league with talented handlers, scoring wings and bruiser big men.
But it’s been no secret that wings, forwards and centers have somewhat dominated near the top over the last several years.
In the last 13 years, only three guard prospects have gone No. 1 in Markelle Fultz, Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham. The top three to five hasn’t been much kinder to guards, with teams opting for length and potential far more often than simply taking polished guards.
Guards certainly aren’t a dying breed — the now-champion Oklahoma City Thunder rolled out five-guard lineups at times en route to a Finals win — but teams drafting near the top certainly seem more keen to bet on high-potential forwards.
Darryn Peterson, a five-star guard prospect set to play his collegiate season with Kansas, is looking to buck that trend.
At 6-foot-5, Peterson has cemented himself firmly in No. 1 talks already with his preps play, and will be looking to combat forwards AJ Dybantsa and Cam Boozer this upcoming draft cycle. And he could have a decent chance, despite playing primarily shooting guard.
Peterson has a certain level of polish not often seen in guards his age. He can score at all three levels, showing off solid vertical and horizontal athleticism, coordination while driving and a more than workable jumpshot that should help him remain a threat from outside. He plays with solid offensive pace, has feel for the game, and enough skill to succeed in ancillary skills such as play-making and defense.
Most simply, Peterson has one of the more well-rounded packages we've seen for a prospect in some time, and that's certain to be on display in his lone season with the Jayhawks. While Dybantsa and Boozer will offer plenty of shine themselves, Peterson could very well land himself at No. 1 through pure production and polish.
In comparison to other top guard prospects in the last decade, Peterson holds up well. While he's not as athletic as Edwards, he has more control with the ball in-hand, and potentially has better passing instincts. Cunningham is likely a better floor general with a bit more bulk, but there's a case to be made that Peterson is the better all-around scorer, and offers more workable tools on the defensive end.
Peterson will still have to prove himself across his season with Kansas, but he's put himself in position to do so.