NBA Draft Hopeful Kam Williams Commits to Kentucky in Transfer Portal
The NCAA transfer portal has already notched a few big-time entries.
Aside from former five-star recruits Elliot Cadeau and Mackenzie Mgbako, a handful of talented, impactful players have already entered their name into the portal. While most athletes in the transfer portal won't be high-level players even in college, there are a few entries who could have a future in the NBA.
One player who fits that description is Kam Williams, a 19-year-old wing who spent his freshman season at Tulane. Williams averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 48.5% from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range on more than 4.5 attempts per game in his first year of college basketball,
Williams efforts were enough to AAC All-Freshman honors in 2024-25.
After a strong campaign with the Green Wave, Williams entered the transfer portal, committing to Kentucky and head coach Mark Pope on Friday.
Some draft experts thought that Williams may be able to work his way into the 2025 draft, but it now seems likely that the Wildcats' new addition will be an intriguing prospect in the 2026 cycle.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds, Williams has ideal size on the wing to go along with impressive shooting splits and production. If the Lafayette, Louisiana, product builds on his freshman season as a sophomore at Kentucky, it would not be surprising to see Williams skyrocket up draft boards.
Williams flew under the radar coming out of high school, listed as a three-star prospect and ranked the No. 46 small forward in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports. Still, the wing player's talent was evident from early on, as Williams started 28 games as a true freshman.
In his final game with Tulane, Williams shot 5-for-7 from the field and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, scoring 16 points to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and a block in a narrow loss to Memphis, who played in the NCAA Tournament.
Players like AJ Dybansta and Darryn Peterson will certainly be the premier targets in the next draft cycle, but Williams has enough talent and production at a young age to catapult himself into the next tier of prospects when the cycle starts for the 2026 class.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.