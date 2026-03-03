Darryn Peterson, Keaton Wagler Highlight Top Draft Prospect to Watch Tonight

It's officially March, meaning conference tournaments, as well as the prized NCAA Tournament, are just around the corner.

The 2026 NBA Draft class has more than proved its worth, but prospects will still be looking to raise individual stock through the end of the regular season and into tournament season.

Below are the top draft prospects to watch in tonight’s slate:

Labaron Philon, Alabama

Labaron Philon has been among the best players in the country this season, effectively cementing that his collegiate return was the right decision.

He’s effectively doubled his offensive output so far, averaging 21.4 points and 4.9 assists per game on a mix of handling craft, pull-up shooting and finishing skill. He’s a small part of what makes the 2026 guard class so deep, having likely held first-round stock last year.

He’s been a massively steadying presence for Nate Oats’ squad this season, and will have a chance to prove that against the Bulldogs. The Tide will take on Georgia at 5:30 p.m. CT from Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, GA.

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Of all the breakout players in the class, Keaton Wagler stands alone as a four-star, having come in with zero buzz. He’s now looked at as a likely top-seven option, averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 42% 3-point shooting.

Given his early-season output, Wagler has now massively increased his scoring load, taking 15.6 shots per game over the last five, resulting in 20.8 points on 44% shooting overall. He’s faced off against some touch squads in that stretch, namely third-ranked Michigan, but will now get somewhat of a breather against a down Oregon squad.

No. 11 Illinois and the Ducks tip off at 8 p.m. CT on Peacock.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

As potentially the No. 1 pick in the class, Peterson had been under the microscope due to injuries that either held him from games or saw him leave early. But he’s now played 30 or more minutes in three-straight games, and he’ll be looking to continue that against Arizona State.

His efficiency has taken a small hit as he works his way back into full game-shape, though his season-long stats of nearly 20 points on blistering 40% 3-point shooting will still entice teams, in addition to on-ball upside down the line.

Peterson has scored 18.3 points in his last three games, but has done so on just 39% shooting overall, a large dip from his overall output.

The Jayhawks and Sun Devils will tip off at 8 p.m. CT on FS1.

Honorable mentions: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech; Henri Veesaar, North Carolina; Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s; Thomas Haugh, Florida; Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt