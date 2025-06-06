NBA Draft: Jase Richardson's Production Outweighs Size Concerns
After measuring in at 6-foot-1/2-inch at the NBA Combine, questions arose on 19-year-old Jase Richardson's ability to translate at the next level. Most NBA guards his height have to operate as a floor general to make a positive impact – see Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry and Mike Conley currently.
Richardson certainly doesn't fit that mold, making him a unique prospect that many have been turned away from. The son of former NBA veteran Jason Richardson may be a worrisome archetype, but a dive into the numbers should swiftly wash those worries away.
Richardson was one of three freshman amongst the entire nation to record at least an 8 BPM and 2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio – joining top prospects Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. When looking for a baseline of offensive efficiency, Richardson is the creme of the crop. While he wasn't the Spartans first option, he was quite the productive second, averaging 12.1 points on 49-41-84 shooting splits.
Richardson's a knockdown shooter, but he's also crafty and efficient at the rim. Richardson uses his quick burst to dart around defenders, generating just enough separation to attempt tough-angled shots in the paint, where he shot 48.8 percent on shots from 5-15 feet. When it came down to nitty gritty finishes at the rim, he converted 69 percent of his close 2-pointers, while maintaining an effective .418 free throw attempt rate.
Richardson also shot a ridiculous 51.7 percent on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, per CBB Shot Analysis, making him lethal when attacking closeouts. Closeout out of control and he'll jab and blow by for the easy paint touch, play it safe and he'll launch – and make – the open three.
His pro-level decision making both with and without the ball in his hands translates to the perfect offensive skillset for a combo guard, ready to attack off the catch or run the occasional pick-and-roll.
Even if his offensive game is all set, it's fair to wonder how Richardson projects defensively at the next level. In a league where smaller defenders are often hunted and sought out for mismatches, it takes a special player to hold his own in a competitive setting.
Not to say Richardson is the next Patrick Beverley, but his physical makeup is nearly identical to the former NBA journeyman.
On top of the physical makeup, Richardson's athleticism makes him feel a lot bigger than he is on the defensive side of the ball – and in turn a more viable option to switch. His recorded max vertical leap of 38 inches tied for the 11th best at the NBA combine, which he can uses to rise up and contest from the helpside.
He won't be the lockdown Beverley was, but he plays like a savvy veteran already – often positioning himself perfectly to lurk the passing lanes or to help against drivers.
As previously stated, Richardson's archetype is one to be worried at first glance, but his impact through the numbers can't be denied.