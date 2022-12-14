NBA Draft: Kel’el Ware Emerging as Perplexing Option for 2023

Oregon's Kel'el Ware will be a perplexing evaluation for most NBA teams in the coming months.

Oregon center Kel’el Ware has had a perplexing start to his debut collegiate season, especially from a draft perceptive.

At 7-foot, Ware is one of the more intriguing prospects in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. He’s a shot-blocking, rim-rocking center, but has shown the unique ability to space the floor from time to time.

Ware is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.7 blocks on the year. Perhaps most importantly he’s shooting around 30 percent from beyond the arc on 2.7 attempts per game — much more promising than the average center.

But Ware hasn’t gotten the run he likely wanted. He’s started in just four of ten contests, and is playing just 25 minutes a night opposed to the starters 30-plus. On top of that, he isn't shooting particularly well for a center, but has certainly offered defensive attributes that have benefitted the Ducks.

Per 40 minutes, Ware is averaging 15.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a whopping 2.8 blocks.

Across 14 high school events tracked by Cerebro Sports, Ware graded a 98 in DSI, making him one of the more apt defenders in the entire co

The combination of elite skillset mixed with a middling start makes Ware’s stock a mystery for most. There’s a chance teams will still want to reach on the 7-footer with immense upside, but there’s been several 2023 prospects who have gotten off to much better, much more concrete starts to the year.

There’s obviously still time for Ware to settle in both play and role-wise, as he’s played just ten games. But the clock is certainly ticking to see his stock rise in the coming months.

