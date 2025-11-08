NBA Draft: Labaron Philon Steals the Show as Alabama Upsets St. John's
Seven ties. Eighteen lead changes. One hundred and ninety-nine points scored. That’s a shorter description of Alabama’s battle vs. St. John's in Madison Square Garden Saturday.
The game is an early contender for game of the year, and one of the best in early November in recent memory.
The court was filled with potential NBA talent, including Zuby Ejiofor, Ian Jackson and Dillon Mitchell, but Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon stole the show.
He scored 25 points on a 63.6 true shooting percentage, grabbed three rebounds and three assists. The performance was likely the best of his career at Alabama and a great way to kick off his sophomore campaign.
Philon struggled with St.John’s length and athleticism early on. He couldn’t create separation as he tried to get downhill, and the Red Storm did a good job showing gap help on his drives. Philon started the game 1-5 with a turnover, but Alabama was able to keep the game close due to hot shooting from Aden Holloway and Latrell Wrightsell.
The sophomore began to settle in during the last four minutes of the second half. He got his night started by rejecting a ball screen, accelerating into the paint and calmly knocking down a floater as the opposing center committed to his drive.
From that point, he was electric with the ball in his hands.
He used his handle, change of pace, and balance to get into the lane whenever he wanted–and then countered with pull-up jumpers when he had his opponents off-balance. Despite his smaller frame, he displayed strength and body control on his finishes in the paint and made layups over much bigger defenders.
Philon married his scoring with efficient facilitation. As he created advantages downhill, he got his teammates the ball and found his rollers in ball screen actions. Overall, he looked incredibly poised with the ball in his hands against bigger and more athletic defenders.
The climax of his performance came with a little over two minutes to play. Philon dribbled at the top of the key as the clock wound down, received a ghost screen from a teammate, began his drive, and then pumped his brakes, stepped back, and calmly sank a three.
The shot capped off Alabama’s upset win over fifth-ranked St. John's and was Philon’s first installment in his journey to becoming a lottery pick this season. It’s still early in the season, but Philon looks to have worked on his three-point shot, added weight, and looks more comfortable in an on-ball role.
Those factors will be key when projecting him into the NBA and will likely determine where he is selected in next year's draft. Philon and the Crimson Tide will be back in action with another huge test against Purdue on Thursday.