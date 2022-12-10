NBA Draft: Nick Smith Jr. Continues Hot Start Versus Oklahoma

Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. continued to make his case for why he should be a top-5 selection come Draft night 2023.

After missing the early slate of the season due to injury, Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. has burst onto the college scene strong.

After getting off to a quick start in his first three games, Smith Jr. continued to light it up versus Oklahoma on Saturday, scoring 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting, tacking on two rebounds, one assists and one steal in the process.

Smith Jr. did exit the game late in the fourth quarter, and was escorted down the tunnel by medical staff with a bit of a limp. He would return and re-join the team on the bench.

After a scrappy first half in which they led by just three points, Arkansas cruised to a 88-78 win.

The game came easy for Smith Jr. on Saturday, who looked like far-and-away the best player on the court for most of the day. Via timely buckets and playmaking chops, Smith Jr. helped the ninth-ranked Hogs down the Sooners with ease.

At 6-foot-5, Smith Jr. is emerging as a legitimate threat to challenge Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson to be the projected third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

With a smooth, translatable offensive game and tools to become a solid defender at the next level, Smith Jr. will garner plenty of attention in the top five of the draft.

Smith Jr. has already been more efficient than many anticipated him to be, especially from beyond the arc.

Per Draft Digest’s preseason scouting report: “A spectacular scorer, Smith boasts a quick first step and is overall shifty with the ball. His dribble moves are crisp and intentional, and he’s efficient with every movement he makes with the ball in his hands.

What makes Smith so lethal on the offensive end is his jump shot. He’s got pure form and mechanics that make his shots look effortless. He’s also got great range for his age and has no problem knocking down deep triples.”

Arkansas next takes on Bradley at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17.

