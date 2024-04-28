NBA Draft: Options for the Raptors if they Land Their 2024 Pick
The Raptors finally and officially chose a new direction this last season, opting to send franchise cornerstones Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby to new destinations.
The moves led to a 25-57 record, which at the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery, gives them just a 45.8% chance of retaining the top-six protected pick they shipped to San Antonio in exchange for Jakob Poeltl.
Here’s a few options for the Raptors should they win their essential coin flip:
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky
An undersized combo guard, Rob Dillingham wowed in a bench role for Kentucky, pouring on 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in just over 23 minutes per contest.
Dillingham has clear talent, utilizing his speed, coordination and feel for the game to pour on points and playmake for others.
With Toronto, Dillingham could toggle between lead and off-ball guard, shooting at a high clip — 44% from three on 4.5 attempts — or leading the charge with the rock in-hands.
Ron Holland, Ignite
If the Raptors are wanting to stick with their typical model, 6-foot-8 Ron Holland, a two-way engine with premier athleticism, fits the bill.
There’s some concerns with Holland — namely shooting and turnovers — but nothing the Raptors haven’t developed within the past decade.
Nikola Topic, Crvena zvezda
There’s only a slim chance Serbian guard Nikola Topic slips past the top few spots, but if he does — or if Toronto has extra luck on lottery night — he’d be a solid get as a point guard of the future.
Topic has a reported 7-foot wingspan, and gets his with a downhill attack, creative finishing and potentially the best passing and pick-and-roll playmaking in the class.
There’s some overlap with Immanuel Quickley, but should the Raptors want to invest in a long-term ball-handler, Topic would be a strong choice.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.