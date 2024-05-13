NBA Draft Scouting Report: Marquette's Kam Jones
Player Info
Kam Jones
Guard | Marquette
Height: 6'5” | Weight: 200 lbs
2024 Draft Age: 22.32
Prospect Profile
Marquette has been known to produce scorers of late, which is exactly the case with Jones. A smooth left-handed shooter, he’s the type of player who is nearly impossible to slow down when he gets hot.
As an NBA prospect, most of Jones’ upside does come on the offensive end. Not only is he a reliable shooter from beyond the arc, but he has a quick release and shoots it well both on the move and in rhythm. He can create his own shot and is great at manipulating defenses to get to his favorite spots. While he projects to be more of an off-ball guard at the next level, he has shown flashes of being effective in pick-and-role scenarios as the handler. Jones is a player who can score from all three levels and has fantastic touch. His assist numbers increased in each of his three college seasons, as he developed as a playmaker for others.
The defensive side of the ball is where Jones needs much improvement. It’s also the area of his game that is holding him back from being a bonafide first-round talent. He often finds himself out of place on that end of the floor and hasn’t proven to be a consistent or reliable defender. He can be disruptive at times and generate turnovers, but overall gambles too often and needs to become more of a neutral on that side of the ball.
Jones is the type of player who will need to find his role early in his NBA career. He certainly won’t get the volume of shot attempts that he did in college, so showing off the playmaking and microwave scoring will be more difficult. Instead, he will need to find ways to contribute to winning in a more limited and confined role, which is always difficult for players of his archetype. Regardless, the former four-star high school recruit is ready to make the leap to the NBA.
Highlights
Draft Projection
Potential Second-Round Pick in 2024 NBA Draft.
2024 Big Board
