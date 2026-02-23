NBA Draft: Projecting the First Round as March Madness Nears

The 2026 NBA Draft class continues to get rightful buzz, to the point the NBA is seemingly enacting anti-tanking rules as early as next season.

Nothing will stop the tank from rolling on this season, however, as NBA teams league-wide prepare to make a run at the odds for players like Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa.

College basketball teams are gearing up for March Madness, where prospects and teams alike will look to bolster their stock and prove their game on the biggest stage.

Before that, NBA Draft on SI has projected how the 2026 NBA Draft’s first round could shake out.

You can watch the video for full analysis, or read on for the projected draft order and short analysis. The draft order was simulated via a Tankathon spin on Sunday, Feb. 23:

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

2. Sacramento Kings: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

3. Brooklyn Nets: Cameron Boozer, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

5. LA Clippers (via Pacers): Kingston Flemings, Houston

6. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

7. Utah Jazz: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

8. Dallas Mavericks: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Nate Ament, Tennessee

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Labaron Philon, Alabama

11. Charlotte Hornets: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

12. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

13. Portland Trail Blazers: Brayden Burries, Arizona

14. OKC Thunder (via Clippers): Dailyn Swain, Texas

15. Golden State Warriors: Koa Peat, Arizona

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via Magic): Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

17. Miami Heat: Thomas Haugh, Florida

18. OKC Thunder (via 76ers): Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

19. Charlotte Hornets (via Suns): Hannes Steinbach, Washington

20. Toronto Raptors: Cameron Carr, Baylor

21. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves): Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets): Karim Lopez, NZ Breakers

23. Los Angeles Lakers: Braylon Mullins, UConn

24. Denver Nuggets: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

25. New York Knicks: Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

26. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Aday Mara, Michigan

27. Boston Celtics: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

28. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

29. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

30. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons): Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

The Wizards and Bulls were the biggest winners of the simulation, landing the No. 1 and 4 picks, respectively. Caleb Wilson as a forward with positional size was an easy fit in Chicago, though the Wizards pick was harder given they had every available option.

Ultimately, we selected AJ Dybantsa, as his current case feels the most clear cut at 6-foot-9 with elite fluidity and athleticism, though Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer are close behind.

Other notable selections inlcude the Clippers nabbing Kingston Flemings via Indiana, Dallas gambling on Darius Acuff Jr., the Spurs getting a ready-made contributor in Yaxel Lendeborg, as well as Oklahoma City chancing a pick on Texas' wing Dailyn Swain.