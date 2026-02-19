Injuries Continue to Impact Talent-Rich 2026 NBA Draft Class

The 2026 NBA Draft class was billed as one of the best in recent memory, and throughout the 2025-26 season, the group seems to have lived up to those expectations.

In addition to Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, who were viewed as the class' top prospects entering the season, a handful of additional players have also established themselves as likely top-10 picks.

Illinois' Keaton Wagler, Houston's Kingston Flemings and others have jumped into the lottery after being left off many mock drafts prior to this year. While there is still plenty of talent in the class, a number of prospects have dealt with injury throughout the year.

Connecticut's Braylon Mullins missed the start of the Huskies' season with an ankle injury, while fellow five-star freshman Mikel Brown Jr. was sidelined for eight games with a lower-back injury. For Kansas, Peterson has appeared in just 15 of the team's 26 games, playing more than 30 minutes six times.

In addition to the aforementioned players, who each will likely be picked in the first round this summer, BYU's Richie Saunders recently suffered a torn ACL that will end the senior's season. Even Alijah Arenas has had to overcome a torn meniscus to get back onto the court for part of his freshman year.

Over the past few days, three more players from the 2026 class have gotten hurt. North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson, a potential top-five pick, suffered a fractured left hand and is out indefinitely.

The former five-star recruit is averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

Arizona freshman Koa Peat, who has a chance at being selected in the lottery this summer, strained a muscle in his lower leg against Texas Tech, and will also miss time. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, Peat's injury will cause him to miss marquee matchups against BYU and Houston.

Playing for one of the nation's top teams, Peat is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

While Peat and Wilson should be able to see the court again this season, Texas Tech's JT Toppin will miss the remainder of the campaign. During the Red Raiders' loss against Arizona State, Toppin suffered a torn ACL.

While he wasn't a surefire first-round pick this year, Toppin was one of the most productive players in college basketball and had a chance at working his way into the top 30 selections.

Wilson, Peat, Mullins, Peterson and Brown's missed time likely won't alter their NBA Draft decisions, but Toppin still has another year of eligibility and could return to school for another season.

