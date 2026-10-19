NBA Draft Prospect Watch: Michigan's Elliot Cadeau



Elliot Cadeau will start at point guard this season for the Michigan Wolverines. Listed at 6-foot, 180-pounds, it will be an uphill battle for the small guard to regain the draft stock he had coming in as a freshman.

This past season he averaged 10.5 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 41.1% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range. With the loss of key offensive weapons like Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendenborg and Morez Johnson, Cadeau will be challenged to step into a featured offensive role he hasn't had since he transferred from North Carolina.

Cadeau will be one of the best playmakers in this class. He plays with a controlled chaos with his frenetic pace, but all of it is calculated. There are times his decision-making runs wild, though he regains composure quickly. He makes great reads out of pick and rolls, but has his fair share of head-shaking turnovers. At UNC Cadeau committed 113 turnovers during his freshman season, which led the ACC. Since then, he's done a much better job of taking care of the ball and making better decisions. With an increased on-ball usage this upcoming season, it's important he doesn't revert back to his bad habits.

Cadeau's scoring efficiency has been an issue since he entered college basketball. He has yet to shoot above 44% from the field in all three seasons in college basketball. Being a small guard, the margin for error is slim to none. During Michigan's championship run, he shot 37% from three on over four attempts. The shot mechanics look good, he's just gotta clean up his shot diet and keep the offensive stuff simple.

Cadeau's lack of positional size will cause him to continue to struggle defensively. This end of the floor is what has killed his draft stock over the last few years. He must win with his IQ and feel if he wants to stay on the floor at the next level. Continuing to add to his sturdy frame will help at least help defending other guards.

The path is narrow for most small guards to make it. Cadeau has the winning pedigree and the reputation as a five-star recruit to garner extra looks from NBA evaluators. If Cadeau stays efficient offensively and takes marginal strides defensively, he should position himself to be selected in the first round of a wonky draft class.