Final Full Two-Round 2026 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Intel on Lottery Picks and Scouting Reports on 60 Prospects

It’s officially NBA draft week! The countdown is on for the Wizards to officially be on the clock to kick off one of the most important days in the NBA calendar each year. There’s tons of intrigue with how the top of this draft will play out, both in terms of the choices in the top three to four picks but also all the potential for trades throughout the lottery and beyond that could shake things up in a major way.

WIth that in mind, Sports Illustrated’s latest mock draft gets you ready for Tuesday night with scouting reports of all 60 projected players selected as well as additional intel on the 14 lottery picks.

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Scouting Report: Dybantsa seems primed to be the NBA’s next scoring superstar on the wing. He’s an explosive athlete with a 42-inch vertical jump and was college basketball’s top scorer in his lone season at BYU. He also showed notable growth as a decision-maker and passer in his time in Provo, Utah, bolstering comparisons to stars like Jayson Tatum and Tracy McGrady if that upward trajectory continues. He has clear perennial All-Star potential with the ceiling to become one of the top scorers in the NBA in time.

Intel: The Wizards have kept the league guessing on their selection more than the average draft, with the door still open for Darryn Peterson in particular to be the choice over Dybantsa. But at this stage, it’s still fair to call Dybantsa the favorite to come off the board first. His intensity and scoring instincts align with the types of players Washington’s leadership have coveted in recent years.

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Scouting Report: Peterson is perceived to be the best guard prospect to enter the league since Cade Cunningham in 2021 in spite of a tumultuous season at Kansas that saw him limited by serious cramping issues. He’s an incredible talent when at his best physically, with very few weaknesses as a scorer who makes tough shots off the bounce and puts real pressure on the rim as a driver. His camp has made it clear to NBA teams he views himself as a point guard long term, though he should be effective playing next to another high-level ballhandler as well thanks to his shooting gravity off the ball.

Intel: Peterson hasn’t worked out for the Jazz, but that likely won’t stop the Jazz brass from selecting him should he be available at No. 2. While Boozer worked out in Utah and his father, Carlos, works with the Jazz front office, it would be a surprise if Utah passed on whichever of Peterson and Dybantsa is left for them at No. 2. Each provides clearer star upside and fits better into the established Utah core, with Peterson looking like the missing piece in the backcourt that could vault Utah into contention.

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, Duke

Scouting Report: Boozer has been the most productive and winningest player in this loaded 2026 class for years, dominating AAU, high school, international and finally college competition en route to winning national player of the year at Duke. Some may quibble at his lack of top-tier athleticism or quickness, but Boozer’s game has evolved from one built predominantly on physicality to an all-around offensive weapon who can make plays for others, knock down threes and handle the ball. He should be the favorite for Rookie of the Year next season.

Intel: Memphis’s analytically inclined front office seems like exactly the type of team that would heavily value what Boozer has to offer. Assuming he’s still available, he’s the likely choice for a Grizzlies organization that is intent on avoiding a long-term rebuild. If he’s not, one of Peterson or Dybantsa is guaranteed to be, which would be a happy consolation prize for Zach Kleiman and the Grizzlies front office.

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Scouting Report: It’s easy to fall in love with Wilson’s approach to the game. He’s clearly an elite competitor who plays with incredible intensity and a spirit that elevates his teammates. He’s also a highlight machine on the floor, flying around for massive blocks and thunderous dunks. He’s still limited as a shooter and has a ways to go before that becomes a big part of his game, but he should be instantly productive thanks to his athleticism and effort. In other drafts, he might’ve had a real chance to go No. 1.

Intel: The Bulls have gone through a rigorous process in evaluating options for the No. 4 pick, including workouts with some of the top guards likely to be on the board. Still, the most likely option is Wilson, whose athleticism and competitive approach align perfectly with the type of culture new Bulls executive Bryson Graham wants to establish in Chicago.

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Scouting Report: Wagler’s sparkling season at Illinois won over scouts around the NBA quickly despite entering the year completely off the radar. He’s one of the most gifted off-dribble shooters in recent draft history, with a unique flow to his game that allows him to consistently create separation despite not possessing elite speed or athleticism. He also has a knack for making the right pass, playing a very unselfish brand of basketball that endeared himself quickly to his Illinois teammates. If things break right, he could end up reminding NBA fans of Tyrese Haliburton with his ability to dominate games in ball screens.

Intel: The Clippers were thrilled to land the No. 5 pick from Indiana in the lottery, an asset they could use to land a cornerstone piece in their backcourt or trade down a bit to add more picks. Wagler’s off-ball utility makes him the best fit on paper with Darius Garland, but teams drafting this high tend to lean more on getting the best possible player and less on fit. If the Clippers are enamored with Mikel Brown Jr. or Darius Acuff Jr., Garland’s presence shouldn’t stop them.

6. Brooklyn Nets: Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Scouting Report: There’s a strong case to be made that Brown is the most talented point guard in this class, but didn’t have quite as strong a college season as the likes of Acuff and Wagler after a lingering back injury caused him to miss 14 games. His best moments make him look like a future perennial All-Star though, with high-level shooting ability off the dribble and rare ability to take over games as a passer. He arguably outplayed Dybantsa as the best player on the USA U19 team that won gold at the FIBA World Cup last summer.

Intel: The Nets’ pick could swing the entire lottery, with the potential to target one of the top point guards available like Brown and Acuff or a big wing with tantalizing upside like Nate Ament, who worked out with the Nets recently in a head-to-head workout against Karim López. Brown should solidly land in the top 10 and looks like a real possibility for every team from No. 6 to No. 10 in the draft.

Mikel Brown Jr. could be the most talented point guard in this draft class. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Scouting Report: Acuff’s freshman season at Arkansas was the most productive by a freshman floor general since Trae Young’s lone season at Oklahoma. He’s incredibly dynamic with the ball in his hands, an unstoppable shotmaker with real creativity off the dribble to get to spots while still playing an unselfish brand of basketball that gets teammates involved. The concerns come on the defensive end, where Acuff was one of the worst perimeter defenders in the country last season. Those issues are magnified given how few small guards (outside of the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson) are thriving in the NBA right now, in part due to defensive trouble.

Intel: The Kings have consistently been connected to Acuff, in part because his father played for Kings top executive Scott Perry in college. It’s very possible Acuff won’t be available at No. 7 though. If the Kings are enamored, they may need to package assets to move up a spot or two. If not, they could play the waiting game knowing that another top point guard is guaranteed to be available even if Acuff isn’t.

8. Atlanta Hawks: Kingston Flemings, Houston

Scouting Report: One of the top point guards on the board, Flemings’s biggest attribute may well be his elite speed. The San Antonio native is lightning-quick with the ball in his hands and should thrive in the more open, up-tempo NBA game. He’s also a gifted passer, drawing comparisons at the high end to the likes of Tony Parker as someone who can dictate the game even on days he isn’t scoring a ton. Shooting 39% from three, albeit on limited attempts, this season also helps boost his stock.

Intel: Atlanta is guaranteed to have one of the four top point guards available to them at No. 8, and taking whoever’s left is likely the most logical option. Center Aday Mara could be in play though if Atlanta elects to go after a center. It remains to be seen whether the recent pickup of Aaron Wiggins from Oklahoma City impacts the Hawks’ interest in drafting wings in the first round.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, Arizona

Scouting Report: Burries was one of the nation’s most prolific freshmen, averaging 17.5 points in Big 12 play for an Arizona team that made the Final Four. He’s a gifted shotmaker who’s equally effective playing off the catch as he is off the bounce and is capable of scoring at all three levels. While not blessed with elite physical tools, Burries’s stocky build helps him play with real physicality defensively, allowing him to guard one through threes effectively.

Intel: Burries has earned strong reviews throughout the predraft process, and there’s certainly a world where he jumps one of the point guards picked above and isn’t available when Dallas picks at No. 9. If that happens, it’d be interesting to see if the Mavericks take a point guard to learn under Kyrie Irving or pivot to the frontcourt.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, Tennessee

Scouting Report: Ament is far from a finished product, struggling with efficiency at Tennessee and lacking the elite athletic pop to consistently create advantages offensively. At the same time, players with his size and shooting potential are rarely found commodities on draft day, and he still managed to produce at a high level for the Vols in spite of his flaws. He’s a boom-or-bust pick, but one that could pay off if he continues to develop.

Intel: The potential for a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade hovers over all the Bucks’ draft activity, with a strong possibility that by the time they make this selection the organization will look very different and likely have multiple picks to play with in the process. If those things come to fruition, swinging big on a high-upside player like Ament makes a ton of sense at No. 10.

11. Golden State Warriors: Aday Mara, Michigan

Scouting Report: It took Mara a bit longer to blossom into an NBA prospect than some scouts expected after coming to college in 2024, but his star turn was worth the wait. The 7'3" behemoth is a game-changing defender around the rim, anchoring Michigan’s elite defense en route to a national title. He’s also skilled offensively, with good passing ability and flashes that he might one day be a pick-and-pop threat from three.

Intel: The Warriors need immediate help in the frontcourt as they look to make one last push at a championship around Stephen Curry. They seem likely to consider all three potential first-rounders out of Michigan in Mara, physical four-man Morez Johnson Jr. and versatile forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who has one of the widest ranges on draft night because of his age and questions about maturity.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Scouting Report: Johnson won a national championship at Michigan and saw his stock rise throughout the predraft process as he continued to show off his shooting potential. If he becomes a consistent floor-spacer, Johnson’s game will have very few holes. He’s already a tenacious rebounder and defender who plays with a high motor, and his 7'3" wingspan should allow him to play some small-ball center.

Intel: Oklahoma City moving Wiggins to the Hawks gives it a bit more flexibility to potentially roster both of its first-round picks, but it remains a strong possibility that the Thunder could move one of those choices or package both to move up. That said, should they be picking at No. 12, adding a frontcourt player with the toughness and length of Johnson makes sense as the Thunder grapple with ways to neutralize Victor Wembanyama in future playoff series.

13. Miami Heat: Cameron Carr, Baylor

Scouting Report: Carr was the best prospect to suit up in the NBA combine scrimmages and put on a show. He has elite physical tools with a monster 7-foot wingspan and 42.5-inch vertical jump to go along with immense upside as a shooter, capable of knocking down shots on the move and off the dribble. His best basketball should still be ahead of him after being somewhat of a late bloomer in high school.

Intel: Miami has been heavily speculated about as an Antetokounmpo suitor, which means there’s a strong possibility that this pick won’t be made by them. They could be in the market for another ballhandling guard or a high-upside wing like Carr should they make this pick though.

Baylor guard Cameron Carr was the best prospect to suit up at the NBA draft combine. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

14. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, Washington

Scouting Report: Washington’s poor season meant Steinbach’s monster freshman campaign went largely ignored nationally, but averaging 18.5 points and 11.8 rebounds in the Big Ten is quite the feat. Steinbach is a beast on the boards and has made meaningful progress in the last year as a three-point shooter, making 35% from deep on somewhat low volume this season with the Huskies.

Intel: Size seems to be a priority for the Hornets with their two first-round picks, assuming they use both. Steinbach profiles well with how Charlotte has drafted of late, impressing scouts with his consistently elite production and motor on the glass.

15. Chicago Bulls: Karim López, NZ Breakers (Australia)

Scouting Report: The Mexican-born López has been a starter in the Australian NBL the last two seasons, showing his value to NBA teams as a big wing with excellent size, feel and defensive versatility. He’s likely more role player than star at the NBA level, but by turning only 19 years old in April he still has plenty of time to continue to expand his offensive arsenal as he continues to develop.

16. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Scouting Report: Anderson has often been overlooked in a draft loaded with top point guard talent, but his production at Texas Tech was on par with the best of the best. He’s a gifted playmaker in ball screens and arguably the best shooter among the PGs in this class, knocking down more than 100 threes at 42% this past season in Lubbock. He’s small and slight, but the shotmaking talent has outweighed that at every level of his career to date.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder: Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Scouting Report: Lendeborg will turn 24 before next season, so drafting him is more about adding a plug-and-play piece than an upside swing. Still, even if he doesn’t have the same runway to continue to grow as other prospects, Lendeborg has clear NBA value right away. He can guard almost every position on the court, make threes and handle the ball. He’s a beast in transition at 6'9" and 240 pounds. His year at Michigan proved how he can impact winning at an elite level, even on days he isn’t scoring a ton.

18. Charlotte Hornets: Allen Graves, Santa Clara

Scouting Report: A year ago, Graves was a completely unknown commodity in NBA circles after redshirting his freshman season at Santa Clara. He made the most of his time on the floor in 2025–26, becoming one of the draft’s analytical darlings thanks to his ability to stuff the stat sheet. Some teams have concerns about his foot speed to guard on the perimeter, but he posted huge steal and block numbers at Santa Clara in addition to shooting over 40% from three at 6'8".

19. Toronto Raptors: Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Scouting Report: Stirtz starred at three different schools for coach Ben McCollum, finishing his career at Iowa where he blossomed into one of the best point guards in the country. He dominated the ball in McCollum’s grind-it-out offensive system, but has the size and shooting ability to side on and off the ball in the NBA and add immediate value as a savvy floor-spacer and connector. And given his meteoric rise from Division II to the Big Ten, it’d be unwise to bet against him finding a way to turn into a legitimate starting PG in the NBA.

Guard Bennett Stirtz would add immediate value in the NBA as a savvy floor-spacer and connector. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

20. San Antonio Spurs: Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

Scouting Report: Cenac’s overall game is a bit of a work in progress still, but there’s no denying the talent. He has impressive mobility at 6'10" with a 7'5" wingspan, has shown flashes of shooting ability and rebounded effectively at Houston. He might be a couple of years away from making a consistent impact in NBA games, but organizations with patience could be rewarded long-term if he puts it all together.

21. Detroit Pistons: Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Scouting Report: One of the most exciting players in college basketball this past season, Philon is so dynamic with the ball in his hands. His ability to change directions on a dime, blow past defenders in the open floor and manipulate off-ball defenders with his eyes is elite. At times he can skew more score-first, which might be a problem for his ceiling projection given his slender frame. But if you’re a believer in him as a primary ballhandler, he has all the offensive talent necessary to be an NBA lead guard for a long time.

22. Philadelphia 76ers: Dailyn Swain, Texas

Scouting Report: Swain was one of the biggest breakout stars of the college basketball season, emerging into one of the sport’s best wings in a featured role at Texas. His three-point shooting has been streaky throughout his career, but he’s a force driving to the rim with defensive versatility at 6'7" with a 6'10" wingspan. He’s also young for a player who spent three years in college and won’t turn 21 until mid-July.

23. Atlanta Hawks: Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Scouting Report: Before tearing his ACL late in his freshman season at Arizona State, Quaintance was perceived as a potential top-five pick. One of the youngest players in this draft, Quaintance’s ceiling is enormous, particularly on the defensive end. If things go right for him from a medical perspective, he could blossom into one of the NBA’s most feared defenders. But that slow recovery from the ACL injury that caused him to miss almost the entire 2025–26 college season does create question marks.

24. New York Knicks: Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

Scouting Report: Reed finished his college career with a flourish, starring in UConn’s run to the national title game and leaving a strong impression with NBA personnel. He has prototypical size and length for the center position at the next level and has blossomed into a two-way force around the rim, with the physicality and touch to be an effective post threat and the length and athleticism to be an impactful rim protector. He should be a plug-and-play backup early in his NBA career.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

Scouting Report: While many of the other top big men in college basketball elected to return to school, Veesaar elected to turn pro. The Estonian 7-footer has a well-rounded offensive game, capable of stretching the floor, setting up teammates and scoring around the rim. He has some questions to answer defensively at the next level, but it’s hard to bet against someone who has been this productive at the highest levels of college basketball.

26. Denver Nuggets: Isaiah Evans, Duke

Scouting Report: Evans is a polarizing prospect after two years at Duke. At his best, he’s one of the most dynamic shooters in this draft, capable of getting his shot off with next-to-no separation and regularly going on streaks of multiple threes in short spurts. His overall impact on the game can be muted at times though, especially when threes aren’t falling. He’s a below-average athlete and mediocre defensively.

27. Boston Celtics: Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Scouting Report: Just two high-major players averaged at least 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game this past season: Cameron Boozer and Jefferson. The Iowa State product is the type of versatile forward that could plug into a wide variety of offensive systems and emerged into a point forward of sorts for the Cyclones last season. It’s not hard to imagine him earning significant minutes early in his NBA career.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Scouting Report: If not for Wagler, Okorie’s rise from being ranked outside the top 100 in high school to 23 ppg scorer and first-round pick would be the most remarkable of the draft. He’s fun to watch with the ball in his hands, with electric speed in open floor and shiftiness to break defenders off the bounce. Measuring with a wingspan of nearly 6'8" should help assuage some fears about his size, though he’s still a bit undersized especially as a score-first player.

Guard Ebuka Okorie had one of the most meteoric rises this season. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

29. Cleveland Cavaliers: Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Scouting Report: Acuff got much of the attention for the Razorbacks last season, but Thomas had a phenomenal freshman season in his own right. He’s a dynamic shooter off the catch and the dribble, knocking down 82 threes at 42% in his lone season in Fayetteville. He’s a ball hawk defensively, but could stand to add strength to deal with bigger players on that end.

30. Dallas Mavericks: Sergio De Larrea, Valencia (Spain)

Scouting Report: De Larrea didn’t have the breakout season with Valencia in Liga ACB that some scouts had hoped, but he’s still an intriguing prospect with a reputation for being one of the best passers in Europe. He plays at his own pace, probing the defense and using his height to see over defenders and pick out passes. He’s not a very good finisher or scorer generally, but has evolved into an effective catch-and-shoot threat.

Second Round

31. New York Knicks: Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

Scouting Report: You don’t become an all-time favorite of Rick Pitino’s without playing incredibly hard. That’s Ejiofor’s best attribute as a player: his motor. Ejiofor is a bit of an undersized big, but has expanded his game as a passer and occasional three-point threat. Still, his real value at the next level will be as an energy big, possessing some defensive versatility thanks to his length and mobility and making an impact on the glass.

32. Memphis Grizzlies: Koa Peat, Arizona

Scouting Report: Scouts are torn on what to make of Peat, whose shooting woes with a rebuilt jump shot concerned many throughout the predraft process. On one hand, he’s incredibly tough, plays with elite physicality and has won at a very high level in high school, AAU and college basketball. But what exactly is the ceiling for a somewhat undersized power forward who can’t shoot in the modern NBA? He can likely be a useful glue guy at worst, but his jump shot looms as a major swing skill.

33. Brooklyn Nets: Vsevolod Ishchenko, Lokomotiv Kuban (Russia)

Scouting Report: A 21-year-old who has earned significant run in the top league in Russia, Ishchenko is an intriguing prospect as a toolsy wing with real defensive versatility. He shot the ball well this season with Kuban, though it’s a small sample size of just 75 attempts across all competitions. He’s something of a mystery man but big wings with feel and defensive versatility are always worth investing in.

34. Sacramento Kings: Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Scouting Report: Miller came to college in 2023 at Florida State with plenty of draft buzz. His career didn’t take off as expected in Tallahassee, but he blossomed into an ultra-productive college player in later stops at FAU and Cincinnati. Miller has a skill set that’s difficult to find outside of lottery picks as a highly skilled 6'11" forward who can handle the ball, pass and occasionally knock down threes. He has also upped his physicality late in his college career, leading to a career year on the glass.

Forward Baba Miller blossomed into an ultra-productive college player. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

35. San Antonio Spurs: Alex Karaban, UConn

Scouting Report: The draft’s consummate winner, Karaban’s decorated college career saw him go to three Final Fours, win two national championships and get his No. 11 jersey retired at UConn on senior day. In addition to elite winning intangibles, Karaban’s biggest value add in the NBA is his sharpshooting. He’s UConn’s all-time leader in made threes, beating out legends like Ray Allen and Rip Hamilton.

36. Los Angeles Clippers: Richie Saunders, BYU

Scouting Report: Saunders is arguably the best shooter in this draft, with deep range and a rare ability to shoot off movement at an elite level. He’ll be 25 years old when he makes his NBA debut this fall and is coming off an ACL tear, but it’s not hard to envision a shooter like Saunders finding a way to impact the game off the bench once he’s healthy. His measurements and past production look similar to Max Strus, who has blossomed into a strong piece for the Cavaliers.

37. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jack Kayil, Alba Berlin (Germany)

Scouting Report: Kayil was once thought to be headed to Gonzaga, but the 20-year-old elected to skip college and go straight from German club Alba Berlin to the NBA. He has a higher ceiling than most of the players in his draft range who plays with impressive confidence as a shooter and shotmaker. Kayil has also made tangible progress as a decision-maker, which should help boost his chances of contributing to an NBA team early on.

38. Chicago Bulls: Ryan Conwell, Louisville

Scouting Report: Conwell scored just shy of 2,000 college points across four different schools, concluding his career as the star of Louisville’s 24-win squad. He’s undersized at 6'2" to not be a traditional point guard, but he’s dynamic as a shotmaker in the backcourt and has made real strides defensively in the last two years. He could emerge into a nice complementary piece for teams that have built around bigger wing playmakers.

39. Houston Rockets: Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Scouting Report: Sharp’s Houston teams won 130 games in his four years there, with his shooting and defense a big reason why. He made more than 80 threes in each of three straight seasons, including a career-high 97 triples in 2025–26. He’s also a physical defender who plays bigger than his 6'3" frame. Those are attributes that give Sharp a chance to carve out a long career despite not being the most talented player on the board.

40. Boston Celtics: Braden Smith, Purdue

Scouting Report: If there’s still room in the NBA for a sub-6' guard, Smith is the one who’ll make it. He’s a savant with the ball in his hands, picking Big Ten defenses apart in ball screens en route to becoming the NCAA’s all-time assists leader. Life will get harder when consistently guarded by much bigger, more athletic players, but there’s a reason Smith won 117 games in four seasons at Purdue.

41. Miami Heat: Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Scouting Report: Dybantsa, Peterson, Flemings and Burries all played in the Big 12, but veteran point guard Bradley was the league’s player of the year for a reason. Bradley is tough as nails and an outstanding perimeter defender, which should be his calling card early. He’s made real strides as a playmaker as well and looks like someone who could have a long career as a second unit point guard.

Guard Jaden Bradley was the best player in the Big 12 last season. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

42. San Antonio Spurs: Dillon Mitchell, St. John’s

Scouting Report: Mitchell eventually found his niche as a prospect at St. John’s after stops at Texas and Cincinnati, emerging as one of the most effective and versatile defenders in this draft. Offensively, Mitchell is still very rough around the edges and is almost a complete non-shooter. But as a second-round pick, he at least has a clear identity of who he is as a player and a ready-made role should he earn early minutes.

43. Brooklyn Nets: Rafael Castro, George Washington

Scouting Report: One of the top mid-major prospects this season, Castro put himself on the draft radar with two huge seasons at George Washington. He doesn’t have one standout skill, but he’s an effective lob threat and rim protector who can effectively play in ball screens and is a solid rebounder for his position. He’s a bit of a late bloomer who seems to still be on an upward trajectory.

44. San Antonio Spurs: Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida

Scouting Report: Nelson dominated the AAC en route to league player of the year honors as a senior, taking over games with his elite motor and athleticism. There are some question marks about how that might translate up to higher levels without such an edge athletically, but it’s easy to appreciate how hard Nelson plays and how productive he was for an excellent South Florida team.

45. Sacramento Kings: Bryce Hopkins, St. John’s

Scouting Report: Hopkins had a strong predraft process, improving his body and showcasing more consistency as a jump shooter to position himself well to hear his name called in the second round. This season’s playoffs showcased the value of strength and physicality on the wing, and Hopkins brings that in droves along with a 7-foot wingspan to provide defensive versatility.

46. Orlando Magic: Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Scouting Report: It took until his fifth college season for Brazile to finally put it all together, but the highs from the Missouri native’s final college season were highly impressive. Players with his size, length and athletic profile are rarely available this late in the draft, but Brazile will need to prove he can be more consistent if he wants to stick around in the NBA long term.

47. Phoenix Suns: Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Scouting Report: Oweh is a physical wing with NFL bloodlines whose offensive arsenal has expanded every year of his career. His shooting mechanics are unorthodox and limit his ability to get his shot off in traffic, but there’s something to be said for him finding a way to make 45 threes as a senior at Kentucky. He was among the most productive players during the scrimmages during the NBA draft combine, averaging more than 20 points per game over the two days of games.

Guard Otega Oweh has unorthodox shooting mechanics, but he did make 45 threes last season. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

48. Dallas Mavericks: Noam Yaacov, Oostende (Belgium)

Scouting Report: Yaacov exploded this season with Oostende in Belgium, looking like one of the most dynamic young point guards in Europe. He also showed well in Chicago at the G League Elite Camp and NBA draft combine, showing off his flashiness as a passer, anticipation in ball screens and overall creativity with the ball in his hands. Yaacov is committed to play college basketball next year at Utah and recently arrived in Salt Lake City, but is automatically eligible for the draft as a 2004-born player. There’s a world in which he could be drafted to pick up his rights and stashed with the Utes for a year or two as well, which adds to his second-round appeal.

49. Denver Nuggets: Aaron Nkrumah, Tennessee State

Scouting Report: Nkrumah is arguably the draft’s best underdog story. He began his career at Division III Worcester State, then transferred up and blossomed into Ohio Valley Player of the Year at Tennessee State. Then, after a snub from the Portsmouth Invitational, he got a late invite to the G League Elite Camp, which he then parlayed into an NBA draft combine call-up that had scouts scrambling for more information about one of the draft’s true hidden gems. He’s a physical wing with excellent feel for the game and the ability to guard multiple positions.

50. Toronto Raptors: Jaden Henley, Grand Canyon

Scouting Report: One of the most well-traveled players in this draft, Henley played at four different schools in four seasons but finally put it all together as a senior at Grand Canyon. He’s highly effective going downhill, shooting nearly 65% at the rim this past season for the Antelopes. The key swing skill going forward will be his three-point shooting. He made just 27% from deep this past season and shot 31% for his college career.

51. Washington Wizards: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Scouting Report: Gillespie started his career at Belmont, transferred up to Maryland and took the Terrapins to the Sweet 16, then finished his career as the star of an Elite Eight Tennessee team. He’s a shifty point guard who can really score off the dribble and can be a pest defensively despite measuring in at just under 6 feet tall without shoes in May. He’s among the second-rounders most likely to make an early impact with their new teams.

52. Los Angeles Clippers: Tobe Awaka, Arizona

Scouting Report: There’s no player in this draft who enjoys rebounding more than Awaka, the stout former Arizona big who pursues loose balls with incredible energy and passion. His body type isn’t traditional for an NBA team, but he has a clear identity as a player and knows how to impact winning without ever looking to score the ball. That might be enough for him to find a way to stick in the league.

53. Houston Rockets: Ugonna Onyenso, Virginia

Scouting Report: Onyenso’s eye-popping 17.4% block rate was tops in college basketball. His game is far from complete, but what he’s able to do defensively as a deterrent to drivers at the rim is very unique and helps him stand out among other big men in his range in this class. His offensive game is unrefined, but notably Onyenso made 10 threes this past season at Virginia, showing at least a modicum of upside as a pick-and-pop threat.

54. Golden State Warriors: Kylan Boswell, Illinois

Scouting Report: Boswell’s calling card is his defensive versatility. His stocky build has allowed him to guard 7-footers (like 2025 first-rounder Danny Wolf) just as effectively as he does point guards. He’s likely not skilled enough to play consistently with the ball in his hands in the NBA, but could carve out a niche playing an offensive role comparable to the one Bruce Brown has with the Nuggets.

Guard Kylan Boswell is known for his defensive versatility. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

55. New York Knicks: Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt

Scouting Report: Nickel came into his own at Vanderbilt as one of the SEC’s top shooting specialists, an elite marksman who made 110 threes for the Commodores in 2025–26. It seems like every year, a bigger wing sharpshooter ends up heavily outperforming his draft position thanks to having a game-ready skill. Could Nickel be that guy in 2026?

56. Chicago Bulls: Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

Scouting Report: Martinelli had an outstanding four-year career at Northwestern, increasing his scoring average from 2.6 per game as a freshman all the way to 23 per game as a senior. He plays an unorthodox style, hitting crafty runners, floaters and jump hooks from the midrange and even jumping on his free throw attempts. But after being heavily overlooked out of high school, it’s hard to bet against him this time around.

57. Atlanta Hawks: Milos Uzan, Houston

Scouting Report: Uzan regressed from 43% from deep as a junior to just 34% as a senior, but he still possesses some appeal to scouts as a jack of all trades in the backcourt who can make a shot, run a team and guard the ball. He’s just not overly explosive athletically or super dynamic with the ball in his hands, capping his ceiling and making him profile as a career backup.

58. New Orleans Pelicans: Quadir Copeland, NC State

Scouting Report: Copeland followed Will Wade from McNeese State to NC State and became the Wolfpack’s best player, showcasing his unique appeal as a bigger ballhandler who makes plays for others and makes a real impact on the defensive end. He has been largely a non-shooter throughout his career but threw in a few threes as a senior in unguarded situations. He has an outside shot at finding an NBA role, but seems more likely to be a highly effective G League point guard.

59. Minnesota Timberwolves: Tobi Lawal, Virginia Tech

Scouting Report: Lawal posted one of the highest vertical jumps at the NBA draft combine ever at a whopping 45.5 inches, underscoring his elite quick-twitch athleticism that is his main appeal to scouts. He had 44 dunks this season at Virginia Tech, often flying well above the rim for highlight-reel flushes. But he’s caught somewhat without a position in the NBA, not big or physical enough to be a center but limited as a power forward due to his limitations as a three-point threat.

60. Washington Wizards: Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Scouting Report: It’s strange to say a player who scored more than 2,500 college points had been flying under the radar, but Ike didn’t get much attention as a draft prospect while at Gonzaga despite his elite production. He boosted his stock by measuring well at the combine, coming in at nearly 6'10" without shoes with a 7'5" wingspan. That elite size combined with his soft touch as a scorer makes him an intriguing frontcourt option for teams looking to build depth.

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