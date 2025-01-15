NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Rasheer Fleming Continues Hot Streak into Conference Play

The Saint Joseph's forward has been dominant this season for the Hawks.

Keenan Womack

Nov 20, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks forward Rasheer Fleming (13) reaches for a rebound during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Saint Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming has been a model of consistency this season both in pre-conference as well as in Atlantic-10 play. The 6-foot-9 four has demonstrated a vast array of skills that can translate to the NBA level, including running the floor, rebounding, blocking shots, and being an important piece in the paint on both ends of the floor.

On the season, Fleming is averaging 16.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.8 steals on 57% from the field and 44.2% from three. His blistering shooting percentage has been the biggest improvement on his game from last year, especially from deep, as he shot 32.4% in 2023-24 on fewer attempts per game. Now, he is hitting 2.0 per 4.5 attempts, making him a pick-and-pop threat valuable for NBA teams.

His defense has been stellar as well – his 3.3 stocks per game are another improvement over last season's numbers, where he was putting up 2.3 combined steals and blocks. He has been so important to everything that Saint Joseph's has done this year, recording double-digit points in each of his last eight games, including back-to-back 26-point games.

Fleming is a strong option for a first-round selection due to his play this season, and would become yet another Atlantic-10 forward selected in the first after DaRon Holmes II was selected 22nd overall last draft by the Nuggets. He may be an even higher-level prospect than Holmes II was however due to his immense defensive upside.

There are criticisms of course of the level of competition against which he is playing, but he has shown the ability to battle against high-major teams as well. He had 14 points and seven boards against Texas Tech's JT Toppin, another possible first-round power forward; Fleming also put up 16 points and a season-high 20 rebounds against the Texas Longhorns in the same tournament.

Flemings' versatility will make him a solid NBA Draft option likely just after the lottery, but his continual improvement could mark a rise in his stock even past this. If he continues to shoot the ball as well as he has, he the sky is the limit for Rasheer Fleming.

Keenan Womack
