NBA Draft Roundup: Houston Falls, Zach Edey Continues Dominance

After a loaded Saturday slate of college basketball games, Sunday afternoon’s games featured a number of high-level draft prospects looking to raise their stock as well.

Here were some of the performances from Sunday’s college basketball games:

Jarace Walker and Marcus Sasser, Houston

It was a rough day for the No. 1 ranked Houston squad. They suffered their second loss of the season, and none of their draft prospects could really get it going offensively.

Walker finished with nine points, 12 rebounds, two steals and block, but shot 3-for-12 overall. Sasser, one of the top guards in the nation, finished with 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting, but did manage to tack on five assists, four steals and three rebounds.

Zach Edey, Purdue

Edey continued to make a strong draft case, helping Purdue to a win over Maryland on Sunday.

The 7-foot-4 center poured on 24 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks continuing to showcase he’s one of the more dominant players in college basketball right now.

Perhaps most importantly, he tacked on four free throws in six attempts, a rare skill for a big of his size.

Jordan Hawkins, UConn

Hawkins continued his strong sophomore campaign, helping the Huskies knock off Butler, 86-56, on Sunday.

One of the top sophomore scorers in the country, he poured on 20 points on 50 percent shooting, tacking on six rebounds in the process.

