NBA Draft Scouting Report: Alabama’s Amari Allen

The 2027 NBA Draft is filled with talented returnees, one of which is Alabama wing Amari Allen, who is hoping to follow in Labaron Philon’s shoes with a breakout sophomore campaign.

Allen saw a solid freshman season, and will be looking to boost his stock next season with the Tide.

Below we’ll highlight Allen’s strengths and weaknesses ahead of his junior season:

Position: Wing

College: Alabama

Class: Sophomore

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 205

Draft age: 21.4

Strengths:

Scoring Versatility

Allen can score the ball in a variety of ways, functioning as an off-wing or even secondary creator. He scored the bulk of his points last season spotting up and in transition, but also while handling in the pick-and-roll.

In his second season, he could see a large on-ball boost while still honing his off-ball firepower.

Positional Rebounding

At 6.9 per game, Allen is an elite rebounder for his position. Every NBA team will be keen to add rebounding wings, especially seeing as Allen brought down just shy of two offensive boards per game last season.

Connective Passing and Play-Making

Given Allen played alongside Philon last season, his 3.1 assists per game are a great mark toward his connectivity. He can simply move the ball, or even make some plays out of the pick-and-roll.

Defensive Upside

Allen’s value certainly comes on the offensive end of the floor, though his 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks leave plenty of room for defensive improvement in Year 2.

Areas of Improvement:

Shooting Consistency

Allen’s 34% shooting on solid volume was fine enough for his debut collegiate season, though NBA teams will want to see that improved upon in his sophomore season. Upping both his volume and efficiency would likely lock him into being a ’27 draft pick.

Strength and Athleticism

Allen needs to continue to fill out his frame ahead of any NBA minutes, bulking up to fare better on offense and defense. Especially so, seeing as his isn’t an A-plus athlete.

Outlook:

Allen has several different pathways in the 2027 NBA Draft. With massive improvement, he could blossom into the top-10. With medium improvement he’s likely to land somewhere around the middle of the first, and little improvement could leave him out entirely.

With Alabama, he should have the leash to carve any path he desires, especially with the hole that Philon left.

Projected Range: Late-Lottery to Late-First

NBA Role: Impact Wing

Swing Skills: Shooting Consistency