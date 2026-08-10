3 Second-Year Players in the Big 12 Who Could be 2027 NBA Draft Prospects

While there are a few highly touted freshman entering college basketball who will likely be the top prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft, there are also plenty of returning prospects to watch.

From Florida's Thomas Haugh, to Connecticut's Braylon Mullins, the 2027 class has a chance to see a handful of players who returned to college basketball selected in the first round.

The Big 12 has a star-studded group of returnees, including a few rising sophomores who could play their way into the 2027 draft.

Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

As a freshman, Kharchenkov helped the Wildcats reach the Final Four, averaging 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 31.7% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, the rising sophomore wing player will likely have an even bigger role for Arizona as a sophomore.

Following an encouraging freshman season, more opportunities could land Kharchenkov a spot in the first round of the 2027 NBA Draft, especially if he improves as a perimeter shooter. With a versatile skill set and experience as a role player on a winning team, the Wildcats' forward could be a solid rotation piece at the next level.

Kayden Mingo, Baylor

As a freshman at Penn State, Mingo averaged 13.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 24.4% from beyond the arc.

Following the 2025-26 season, the former four-star recruit transferred to Baylor, where he will play alongside his brother, Dylan Mingo, a five-star recruit in the 2026 cycle.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, Mingo's height could be a concern for NBA teams, his feel for the game could be enough to find a spot in the 2027 class, especially if the former Nittany Lions' guard improves as a 3-point shooter.

Killyan Toure, Iowa State

The Cyclones guard was a regular started for Iowa State as a freshman, averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field and 31.3% from deep.

While the French guard showcased a solid skill set on offense in 2025-26, his defensive abilities are what will likely garner the most attention from NBA scouts. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Toure was a strong defensive playmaker, also navigating screens well and staying in front of ball handlers.

If Toure's role on offense increases and the Cyclones' standout once again turns in a strong season on defense, he could enter 2027 NBA Draft conversations. Similar to Kharchenkov and Mingo, Toure will need to improve as a perimeter shooter to become a more viable prospect.