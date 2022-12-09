NBA Draft: Taylor Hendricks Gaining Attention at UCF

Freshman Taylor Hendricks, UCF’s highest-rated recruit ever, is starting to raise some eyebrows.

A four-star recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Hendricks is quickly rising up draft boards due to a combination of size, scoring prowess and versatility on both ends of the court.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Hendricks has averaged 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and over 40 percent from three in the first eight college games of his career. Even more, he’s emerged as a legitimate shot blocker, tacking on 1.6 blocks per contest.

But more than a quick statistical glance, Hendricks often-times looks like one of the better players on the court, even as a freshman. He's helped UCF to a 6-2 record as the leading scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker.

He’s a willing and switchable defender and can score at all three levels, making him a great fit at the next level for most squads.

UCF does use Hendricks in a small-ball center role at times, something he likely wouldn’t see in the NBA. But his perimeter shooting and defending offers enough hope at the next level.

While the 2023 NBA Draft first round will be a hard one to break into, Hendricks has certainly inserted himself into the conversation. With more sample size to evaluate his shooting and defensive ability, he could even begin to insert himself alongside the best forwards in the country like Brandon Miller, GG Jackson, Jarace Walker and more.

