NBA Draft: Thomas Sorber Shows Impact, Flaws in Georgetown Win
In an NBA Draft cycle that’s held numerous surprises, Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber is one of the biggest, going from a four-star recruit to trending towards the draft lottery in just a few short months.
At 6-foot-10, he’s thrived for the Hoyas as a traditional four or small-ball five, and that was especially apparent in the team’s 83-53 win over Coppin St. on Saturday.
Across his 36 minutes, Sorber scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, dished three assist, nabbed a steal and registered four blocks. In regard to the positives, the forward looked every bit the part of a future first round pick.
Offensively, he was a force on the interior vs. the Eagles, finding space down low to sky for dunks and easy finishes. He created mismatches with ease, and with his athleticism was able to finish high enough to keep defenders away. While most of his buckets weren’t self-created, Sorber does have the ability to put the ball on the floor in moderation.
Defensively, he was able to garner his blocks with quicker-than-normal foot speed, active hands and decent shot-block timing.
On the season, Sorber has pushed his totals to 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game with 54% shooting overall.
While he’s certainly been impressive so far in his collegiate career, Saturday’s game also highlighted a weakness: a career-high eight turnovers.
That doubled his previous high of four, and the turnovers were a combination of errant passes, a loose handle or just carelessness with the ball in-hand.
He’ll undoubtedly continue to develop as a modern forward, and should offer teams a unique package come draft night 2025.
