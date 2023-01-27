NBA Draft: Zach Edey Continues to Make First Round Case with Top-Ranked Purdue

Hot off another win, center Zach Edey has continued to mold a solid draft case for top-ranked Purdue.

On Thursday night, the Boilermakers took down Michigan in gritty fashion, getting 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from their 7-foot-4 star big man. Edey finished 9-for-16 from the field and an unconventional 1-for-3 from the charity stripe.

Now a junior, Edey has become increasingly used to filling the stat sheet. This season, he’s averaging 21.4 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 61 percent from the field and 73 percent from the line.

While older, traditional style centers haven’t necessarily been a hot commodity in recent drafts, Utah’s Walker Kessler has put together a great case to potentially snag Edey as high as the first round.

Averaging 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in just over 20 minutes per game for the Jazz, Kessler has made it clear his style of play has translated well to the NBA. And any team in search of similar production could be giving Edey a look on draft night.

Due to his age, Edey will likely be selected in the second round, but he’s undoubtedly putting up first round level production. His size and length makes him an adept shot disruptor and his ability to knock down free throws, therefore keeping himself on the court in late-game situations, is a rare skill for most bigs.

Edey is a non-shooter, but might just be dominant enough on the interior to garner himself minutes early, similarly to Kessler.

Edey and No. 1 Purdue are back in action on at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 to battle Michigan State.

