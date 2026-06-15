NBA Extends Second Batch of Green Room Invites for 2026 Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is just eight days away, with rumors and reports flying as to where the top prospects and beyond will land.

The '26 class has been heralded as the best in some time by many pundits, and while the NIL landscape has certainly thinned the end of the first round and beginning of the second, the top-20 is deep and talented throughout.

Little information has been revealed through the draft cycle regarding who will go where, especially among the top prospects. AJ Dybantsa is currently being tagged as the odds-on favorite to go No. 1, though both Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer made solid cases on the season.

With that, any and all legitimate information is being parsed through to try and determine the order, including the green room invites.

Each year, the league invites a select number of prospects to draft itself in Brooklyn, taking part in the event. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo released the first batch of invites one week ago on June 9, and he reported the second wave Monday, June 15.

Below is the entire batch of invitees so far:

First wave:

AJ Dybantsa

Darryn Peterson

Cam Boozer

Caleb Wilson

Keaton Wagler

Mikel Brown Jr.

Darius Acuff Jr.

Aday Mara

Karim Lopez

Kingston Flemings

Nate Ament

Brayden Burries

Christian Anderson Jr.

Labaron Philon

Second wave:

Cameron Carr

Chris Cenac Jr.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Morez Johnson Jr.

Hannes Steinbach

Bennett Stirtz

There weren’t any major shocks in the first wave, though the exclusion of two Michigan players in Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Jonnson Jr. likely ranked at the top. Additionally, Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson wasn’t formerly expected to be in the lottery range, but his inclusion in the first wave is certainly interesting.

Karim Lopez was also an interesting addition to the first wave, with several not quite knowing where to place him due to two highly productive seasons in the NBL, though an odd matchup against the collegiate bunch.

The second wave makes sense, offering up some talented upperclassmen in Lendeborg, Cameron Carr and Bennett Stirtz, as well as true freshmen or sophomores like Chris Cenac Jr., Hannes Steinbach and Johnson.

Some notable players who have still yet to be invited are Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance, Santa Clara's Allen Graves and Texas wing Dailyn Swain.

NBA Draft on SI's full scouting report archive, with plenty of the above names, can be found here.

The NBA Draft remains a two-day event, and will take place on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24. Both nights will tip off at 7 p.m. CT.