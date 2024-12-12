NBA Mock Draft: Pelicans Make Surprising Pick at No. 1
The 2025 NBA Draft cycle is in full swing, with new prospects facing off near-nightly in collegiate and international action. With that comes mock drafts, an attempt to gauge where both teams and players stand at certain milestones in the season.
In a recent NBA mock draft, the New Orleans Pelicans made a surprising pick at No. 1, taking a shot on jumbo guard Dylan Harper after landing the top pick in a Tankathon simulation. You can watch the full mock draft on YouTube below:
At 5-20 on the season due to a myriad of injuries, it was no surprise that New Orleans landed the No. 1 pick in the mock. But it did come as a surprise that they selected a prospect whose name wasn’t Cooper Flagg.
A 6-foot-9 forward currently making his name for the Duke Blue Devils at just 17, Flagg has been the odds-on favorite to go No. 1 for months now, and continues to be just that. Still, a certain guard is giving him a run for his money.
Across 10 games, Harper has scored 23.2 points on 51% shooting, dishing 4.6 assists and coming down with 5.1 rebounds per game. At 6-foot-6, he looks eerily similar to a certain soon-to-be All-Star leading an improved Pistons team this season in Cade Cunningham.
Where Flagg has been good, Harper has been great so far. And while there’s still plenty of season left for both, it’s not unthinkable that NBA decision-makers may lean the latter. Especially given the Pelicans best player currently occupy their forward positions, and they’ve not seen a blue chip point guard prospect in some time.
