NBA Rookie Ladder: Alex Sarr Remains On Top
According to the NBA Rookie Ladder, the best rookie as of late has been the No. 2-overall pick, Wizards forward Alex Sarr of France via Australia's NBL. The 6-foot-11 big man has been averaging 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game as of January 23, and has been one of the more consistent forces on a struggling Washington team. Often maligned at the beginning of the season for inefficiency, as well as a horrendous start in Summer League, Sarr's rebound has been an interesting story to follow as he proves doubters wrong, stepping into the starting lineup and excelling. While he has some improvement to do in his shooting percentage after a rough week, he has overall been a positive asset for the Wizards this season.
In second place is Spurs guard Stephon Castle, the fourth-overall pick out of Connecticut and a member of their 2023 National Championship team as one of the lead guards. He played more off-ball minutes in college, but is trying to learn how to play lead initiator at the professional level, under the guidance of Chris Paul. He is putting up 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists all while providing excellent perimeter defense, using his size and length to patrol outside of the arc. He has been instrumental in the Spurs' drastic improvement over last season.
The third-place player is Grizzlies wing Jaylen Wells, a second-round pick out of Washington State who has very much outplayed his selection at 39 overall. He's averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists per game while shooting a very efficient 39% from beyond the arc. He has been by far the best value pick of the 2024 NBA Draft based on position, and will only continue to be an integral part of the Memphis lineup going forward.
Yves Missi has fallen to four because of an injury that has held him out since January 15, but he is still in the top five due to his impact so far this season as an extremely consistent force in the Pelicans' front court. Playing a Dereck Lively II-like role, he is an enforcer defensively and a play finisher on the offensive end who has a bit of rim-running ability. On a team struggling as badly as New Orleans is this year after being absolutely rife with injury, Missi has been one of the lone bright spots.
In fifth place is Zach Edey, the two-time National Player of the Year in college basketball from Purdue whose role in the NBA was questioned heavily before the season started. Would he be fast enough to hang with NBA athletes? The answer is that his foot speed doesn't matter – his skill around the basket and ability to patrol the paint have made him inarguably an effective rim protector and pro basketball player. He is averaging 9.3 points and 7.3. rebounds, despite playing reduced minutes this month versus last month.
