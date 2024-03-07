NBA Rookie Ladder: Wembanyama Widens Gap as Rookies Hit Home Stretch

Victor Wembanyama continues to widen the Rookie of the Year race as the NBA regular season has now hit the home stretch.

The 2023-24 NBA regular season had yielded its fair share of exhilarating moments. But most teams now have just around 20 games to show what they’re made of.

That sentiment also extends to the league’s newest crop of rookies, who have certainly made their mark in their 60-some games so far. Now, they have one final stretch to climb the ladder and show improvements on their game.

Here is the official Draft Digest rookie ladder as of Thursday, March 7:

1. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

For Wembanyama so far, he’s shown nothing but improvement. He had a blistering February, averaging 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.9 blocks and 2.0 steals while shooting 41% from beyond the arc.

He widened an already decent gap between himself and Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, and has surpassed nearly all expectations in his inaugural season.

2. Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder

After a rough January due to an unprecedented compacted schedule, Holmgren rebounding well in February, averaging 19.3 points and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting near-60% overall and 46% from beyond the arc.

In March, he’s already scored 14-plus in evert game, including a 21-point night against Portland that featured a +32 plus-minus.

3. Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Miller’s new offensive gear he found at the turn of the new year was no mirage. In his last eight games, he’s scored 18.6 points per game. The efficiency has been down somewhat — 42% overall and 36% from three — but those counting stats for any frosh are impressive.

For now, it seems Charlotte has found the near-perfect prospect to pair with dynamo point guard LaMelo Ball. They just need to get both on-court together.

