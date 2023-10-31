NBA Rookies: Brandon Miller, Ausar Thompson Lead the Way Through Short October Slate

The league’s newest group has only played a handful of games, but the top picks have already made a big impact for their respective teams.

NBA rookies have seen limited action in the grand scheme of things, but have nonetheless already begun making their mark on the league.

Statistically, some have jumped out to hot starts. While others are still feeling the NBA out. For the most part, statistical accolades have been dominated by the top five picks in the 2023 NBA Draft (and Chet Holmgren, second overall in 2022).

Here are the rookie leaders through a short October slate:

Points: Brandon Miller, Hornets

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

After outrage at his being selected second overall, Brandon Miller has raced to a hot NBA start for the Hornets, averaging 17.3 points per game in three contests.

He’s shooting 47% overall and near-44% from beyond the arc, his specialty, and has been a catalyst for what’s sure to be a rapidly-improving Charlotte squad.

Rebounds and Assists: Ausar Thompson, Pistons

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Despite all the talk of 7-footers, sharpshooters and more, Ausar Thompson might just be the storyline of the rookie class for far.

He’s bringing down a class-high 10.5 rebounds per game as just 6-foot-6 and dishing out a class-high 4.3 assists on top of that, all while hot on the heels of leaders in the steals and blocks department, too.

It’s a long season, but it seems that Thompson’s raw athleticism and feel for basketball have translated seamlessly.

Steals: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

© Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Oddly enough, San Antonio’s 7-foot-4 rim protector has brought in more steals than blocks at 2.0 per game, double the next best.

Wembanyama hasn’t quite found his footing on either side of the ball, but has still managed to frequent the top of the class in near-every category. When he does finally settle in, others might not stand a chance.

Blocks: Chet Holmgren, Thunder

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Holmgren has been a bit streaky blocking shots, but has still managed to be the rim protector OKC hoped he would be through four games, averaging 2.8 overall.

He had a seven-block game — good for the Thunder rookie record in just his second game — and a four-block game on Monday, failing to record one in the other two contests. If he keeps it up, there’s a high likelihood he could be looking at the all-defense team in addition to the all-rookie squad.

