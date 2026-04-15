NBA Rookies to Watch in Wednesday's Play-In Tournament Games

The NBA postseason is officially here, with the Play-In Tournament providing some entertaining matchups. Tuesday night featured the Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers, but four more teams face off on Wednesday.

The Eastern Conference's 7-8 game will see the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, the Western Conference's 9-10 game features the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

Rookies aren't highlighted much in the postseason, mainly because the top of the draft class isn't on teams good enough to compete past the regular season. However, this year features a plethora of young names to watch in both conferences.

Tuesday consisted of a few big-name prospects from the 2025 NBA Draft, and on Wednesday, more young talent will take the court. Here are the two rookies to watch in this two-game slate:

VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers didn't draft VJ Edgecombe to immediately become their franchise superstar. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 draft joined a core of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George. Since then, though, he has managed to stand out as one of the best supplementary options in the conference.

Edgecombe is averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season. He has been very impressive on both sides of the ball, providing solid scoring inside the arc while being a disruptor on the defensive end.

The 20-year-old guard will get his first taste of postseason action against the Magic, who have prided themselves more on stopping the ball than scoring. Edgecombe will face some tough defenders in Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black.

Will Richard, Golden State Warriors

Richard wasn't expected to contribute much as the No. 56 pick in the draft, but he has stood out as a key role player despite the Warriors struggling at 37-45.

The former Florida Gator and national champion is averaging 6.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game, playing more of a defensive role from the perimeter. He's appeared in 69 games as a consistent contributor amid injuries to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis.

Against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, Richard could get tasked with guarding some of LA's top scorers. His near-6-foot-10 wingspan, despite being 6-foot-4, gives him great length against opponents with a bigger frame. Keep an eye out for Richard's matchup in Wednesday's win-or-go-home contest.