Simulating the NBA Draft Lottery Under the New Changes

The NBA has officially passed new anti-tanking and draft lottery changes, pushing seismic shifts across the league as a whole.

The “3-2-1 lottery” system is now the league’s official format. It will allot a certain percentage at the top pick for each lottery ball, with teams able to grab one, two or three lottery balls with various results.

The changes will take place next season, affecting the 2027 NBA Draft, though it’s never too early to see how it could affect the league.

Below, we’ll run some simulations to see how the 2026 NBA Draft could’ve shaken out under the new changes:

How the 2026 Draft Lottery actually shook out:

1. Washington Wizards (-)

2. Utah Jazz (up two spots)

3. Memphis Grizzlies (up three spots)

4. Chicago Bulls (up five spots)

5. LA Clippers (down three spots)

6. Brooklyn Nets (down three spots)

7. Sacramento Kings (down two spots)

8. Atlanta Hawks (down one spot)

9. Dallas Mavericks (down one spot)

10. Milwaukee Bucks (-)

11. Golden State Warriors (-)

12. OKC Thunder (-)

13. Miami Heat (-)

14. Charlotte Hornets (-)

One-time simulation under the new format:

1. Milwaukee Bucks (up nine spots)

2. Utah Jazz (up two spots)

3. Atlanta Hawks (up six spots)

4. Brooklyn Nets (down one spot)

5. LA Clippers (down three spots)

6. Chicago Bulls (up three spots)

7. Phoenix Suns (up nine spots)

8. Washington Wizards (down seven spots)

9. Dallas Mavericks (down one spot)

10. Golden State Warriors (up one spot)

11. Miami Heat (up two spots)

12. Orlando Magic (up six spots)

13. Charlotte Hornets (up one spot)

14. Sacramento Kings (down nine spots)

15. Memphis Grizzlies (down 12 spots)

16. OKC Thunder (down two spots)

While a few teams kept their ranking in the Jazz and Clippers, the order has been changed vastly. The Jazz were able to avoid relegation punishment by grabbing No. 2, but the Wizards and Grizzlies saw massive falls to No. 8 and No. 15, drastically different than reality at No. 1 and No. 3.

The other major change is the addition of two teams, making the lottery 16 teams in total. The Suns' pick conveys to the Grizzlies at No. 16 currently, but would've landed all the way at No. 7 in this scenario. The Magic, which goes to the Hornets realstically, landed at No. 12.

The new system is a departure from several key factors in draft's past, which formerly benefitted teams for losing games. Now, the relegation zone is set to change how teams operate.