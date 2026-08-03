New NCAA Ruling Allows 2026 Prospects Return to College Basketball

A major change is coming to college basketball.

Recently, a court ruling at the U.S. District Court of Colorado has made all athletes from the high school class of 2022 eligible for the upcoming NCAA season.

"All persons in the United States who began to play in collegiate sports in the 2022-2023 season, competed in NCAA Division I sports, and completed four years of eligibility as defined by the NCAA's prior rules by the conclusion of the 2025-2026 season, and are therefore barred from playing a fifth season due to the NCAA's adoption and immediate implementation of the Five-Year Eligibility Rule," the ruling states.

As a result, players who appeared to have finished their college careers are reportedly looking to make a return to NCAA basketball, including multiple players who competed in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Second-round pick Braden Smith, the NCAA's All-Time assists leader, has elected not to pursue a return to college, the former Purdue star's representation told CBS Sports.

Two players who are looking to continue their college careers, though, are Duke Brennan and Keyshawn Hall.

Brennan spent a year at Arizona State, two seasons at Grand Canyon and most recently played for Villanova, where he averaged 12.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game while shooting 65.8% from the field.

Brennan went undrafted in the 2026 class, but played with the Brooklyn Nets' Summer League team, where he notched a handful of solid performances.

According to a report from 247Sports, Brennan will decide between Oklahoma, Mississippi, Oregon, USC, Villanova, Connecticut, UCLA, Georgetown and North Carolina for the 2026-27 season.

Hall is set to make his return to college basketball after playing for UNLV, George Mason, UCF and Auburn. With the Tigers in 2025-26, Hall averaged 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range.

Following his time at Auburn, Hall signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent and competed on the Heat's Summer League team.

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Kentucky, St. John’s, Indiana, Kansas, Gonzaga, SMU, LSU, Providence, UCF, Houston and USC have all shown interest in adding Hall for the 2026-27 season.

Another year in college gives both Brennan and Hall another chance to earn a spot in the NBA Draft, especially in a 2027 class that isn't expected to be as talented as the 2026 class.