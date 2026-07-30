2027 NBA Draft: Ranking the Top Freshmen in the Big Ten Entering This Season

The NIL era has led to plenty of college basketball stars staying in the NCAA, but the NBA Draft has experienced no shortage of freshman talent. This year's class certainly contributed to or formed a plethora of young cores across the league, and the 2027 class has the chance to do the same.

This season, eyes will be on the Big Ten to silence doubters and repeat as champions after Michigan ended a 26-year title drought. The conference boasts some of the top freshmen in college basketball, from the East Coast to the Midwest to the bright lights of the West Coast.

Which of these first-year players could stand out and make a name for himself in the 2027 NBA Draft? Here are the top five freshmen in the Big Ten as we enter August:

5. Baba Oladotun, Maryland

Oladotun has something to prove as a 6-foot-10 forward who weighed just under 200 pounds coming out of high school. The in-state native is hoping to get a Maryland squad that went 12-21 last season back to conference glory, and he'll be joined by Arkansas transfer DJ Wagner, as well as key returners in Pharrel Payne and Andre Mills.

Oladotun, the No. 10 player in ESPN's 2026 SCNext Top 100, still has to fill out his frame, but a 7-foot-1 wingspan screams two-way potential. He's a solid handler and shooter, but the key will be either getting stronger to muscle his way through contact or improving his offensive skill set to become a taller, Kevin Durant-esque scorer who wouldn't necessarily need a strong build.

4. Christian Collins, USC

Collins has a strong chance to be USC's sixth man with returners in Alijah Arenas, Jacob Cofie and Rodney Rice. The No. 6 player in the Top 100 isn't expected to be a high-octane scorer for the Trojans, but rather a do-it-all forward at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan.

The best part about Collins (on offense) is his IQ. Set to turn 19 years old in September, he isn't one to take many dribbles, especially with his long strides toward the rim. He's a patient scorer from the perimeter, but knows how to get downhill. This kind of poise could help him thrive in the Big Ten and make him a popular freshman in the 2027 NBA Draft.

3. Anthony Thompson, Ohio State

California transfer Justin Pippen should bring out the best in Thompson, a 6-foot-8 forward with solid athleticism. The lefty forward has a quick release and knows how to position himself for success off the ball. On the defensive end, he can guard most positions and get scrappy on the glass.

The biggest question for Thompson will be his ability to create looks off the dribble. His ball handling isn't quite as spectacular as some of the other freshman wings, but there's potential, and that positions him well for June's draft.

2. Brandon McCoy Jr., Michigan

The only reason McCoy isn't No. 1 on the list is that Michigan has two of its own ready to take the offensive load in Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney. McCoy could end up starting at the three with his physicality, but can he stand out for a Wolverines squad that experienced roster and coaching turnover after a National Championship?

Nevertheless, the No. 19 in the Top 100 is already making a major impact this offseason. He can score with great explosiveness and contact finishing, but what could allow him to start as a 6-foot-4 forward is his defensive impact. McCoy has a high motor and should be a pest for Michigan.

1. Quentin Coleman, Illinois

If there's one thing we've learned watching Illinois under Brad Underwood, it's that we should never doubt his offensive impact.

The Fighting Illini brought out the best in Keaton Wagler to make him a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, seemingly out of nowhere. Quentin Coleman already has the skills to be successful as a 6-foot-4 wing with an elite stroke.

A top-25 player in high school basketball, he will have to fill out his 180-pound frame (as of last season), but with Stefan Vaaks, Andrej Stojakovic and David Mirkovic garnering most of the attention against opponents, Coleman has the opportunity to be the conference's top freshman in an elite system that brings out the best in guards.