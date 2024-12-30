North Carolina's Ian Jackson Continues to Impress
North Carolina freshman shooting guard Ian Jackson has been on a scoring tear as of late, putting up 26 against Campbell on December 29 on 9-for-16 from the field. It was the second game in a row of over 20 points after dropping 24 against 18th-ranked UCLA on December 21. The first-year sensation, who was a five-star coming out of Our Saviour Lutheran School in Harlem, has been one of UNC's most consistent offensive threats this year.
Averaging 13.2 points per game, he is third on the roster in this category, and is doing so efficiently, hitting 50% of his field goals and 41.7% from beyond the arc. He can slash using a very solid handle, shoot the ball off of spot-up opportunities, and is excellent in transition, where he can use his athleticism to get to the rim and convert on close-range opportunities. As a player mocked in the first round, he has been the more consistent player between the Tar Heels' two five-star freshmen, and has been very productive in his 22.7 minutes per game.
At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, he possesses decent size for the off-guard position, and projects as a two at the NBA level. His athleticism is obvious when he throws down highlight-reel dunks, especially on the fast break. While he can occasionally get a bit loose with his dribble, he's done a solid job limiting his turnovers, averaging fewer than one per game (0.8). He gets to the line about three times per game, connecting on 76.5% of his free-throw attempts this season, which is a very valuable skill at the next level.
Overall, Jackson is built for the NBA due to his mix of skills on the offensive end. He has some potential as a defender as well, but does need improvement on his playmaking, as he is averaging just 0.7 assists per game. If he can learn to make reads in the half court, he can become a truly dynamic offensive player, and raise his ceiling significantly.
