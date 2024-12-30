NBA Draft

North Carolina's Ian Jackson Continues to Impress

The freshman shooting guard has been a top scoring option as of late for the Tar Heels.

Keenan Womack

Dec 29, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Ian Jackson (11) scores in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Ian Jackson (11) scores in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina freshman shooting guard Ian Jackson has been on a scoring tear as of late, putting up 26 against Campbell on December 29 on 9-for-16 from the field. It was the second game in a row of over 20 points after dropping 24 against 18th-ranked UCLA on December 21. The first-year sensation, who was a five-star coming out of Our Saviour Lutheran School in Harlem, has been one of UNC's most consistent offensive threats this year.

Averaging 13.2 points per game, he is third on the roster in this category, and is doing so efficiently, hitting 50% of his field goals and 41.7% from beyond the arc. He can slash using a very solid handle, shoot the ball off of spot-up opportunities, and is excellent in transition, where he can use his athleticism to get to the rim and convert on close-range opportunities. As a player mocked in the first round, he has been the more consistent player between the Tar Heels' two five-star freshmen, and has been very productive in his 22.7 minutes per game.

At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, he possesses decent size for the off-guard position, and projects as a two at the NBA level. His athleticism is obvious when he throws down highlight-reel dunks, especially on the fast break. While he can occasionally get a bit loose with his dribble, he's done a solid job limiting his turnovers, averaging fewer than one per game (0.8). He gets to the line about three times per game, connecting on 76.5% of his free-throw attempts this season, which is a very valuable skill at the next level.

Overall, Jackson is built for the NBA due to his mix of skills on the offensive end. He has some potential as a defender as well, but does need improvement on his playmaking, as he is averaging just 0.7 assists per game. If he can learn to make reads in the half court, he can become a truly dynamic offensive player, and raise his ceiling significantly.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage. 

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/Newsfeed