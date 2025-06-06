Options for LA Clippers with Pick No. 30
The LA Clippers are in a unique position moving forward, having somewhat overachieved last season, but still likely looking to compete in the 2025-26 NBA season.
Led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the team needs rotational players in general, and will likely look to nab exact that with its first round draft pick this year.
Here's three options for LA with the final pick of the 2025 NBA Draft's first round.
Adou Thiero, Arkansas
At 6-foot-6, Thiero toes the line between big guard and wing well, having seen a well-round season with the Razorbacks. Across 27 games, he scored 15.1 points, nabbed 5.8 rebounds and dished 1.9 assists per game while shooting 55% overall.
Defensively, he was a solid playmaker, nabbing 1.6 steals per game, while adding plenty of on and off-ball impact.
If the Clippers are looking for a rotational player to hit the ground running quickly, Thiero could do just that with NBA size and athleticism.
Kam Jones, Marquette
A 6-foot-4 guard, Jones was one of the more prolific producers in college basketball last season, scoring over 19 points, dishing just shy of six assists and grabbing 4.5 boards per game.
He shot 31% from three on the year, but did so on immensely high volume, and has a track record of being able to shoot the triple.
A four-year player at Marquette, it’s easy to envision NBA production for Jones, albeit in a more rotational manner.
Noah Penda, Le Mans
At 6-foot-8, Noah Penda’s one of the best international prospects in the class, fueled by a combination of simple offense and stingy defense.
At just 19, he’s already one of the best defenders on a pro team, and should offer the very same to the NBA.
Penda would be a slight project for LA, given he likely couldn’t see major minutes early. But if he continues to refine his game, he could be a strong two-way stopper.