Options for the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 9
The Memphis Grizzlies are one of a few teams within the top-10 of the upcoming draft that will be looking to win games as soon as next year.
With that in mind, it could change the thought process for the team in looking for talent ready to go from day one. Here are three options the Grizzlies could take with No. 9 in the upcoming draft:
Ron Holland, Ignite
Holland came into the cycle as the consensus top prospect, but after a shaky season of turnovers and inefficiencies with the Ignite, has now fallen to around the top-10.
While being the No. 1 scoring option didn’t necessarily help his stock, Holland would offer likely the highest defensive motor in the class with a 6-foot-7 frame, and could capitalize on offensive opportunities playing off of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and more.
Holland could also be one of the higher ceiling selections in the draft, and he could very well blossom into more.
Donovan Clingan, UConn
The Grizzlies have long been linked to Clingan after shipping off Steven Adams to Houston. But now the two-time champ’s stock has blossomed to the top-three, or potentially even No. 1.
At 7-foot-3, Clingan has game-changing defensive ability and an improving offensive game.
If teams do end up passing on his traditional skillset in favor of other prospects, it would be a no-brainer at No. 9. Otherwise, the Grizzlies might have to trade up for him.
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
If the Grizzlies are looking to add offensive firepower, Knecht is likely the prospect to nab.
With the Vols, he poured on 21.7 points per game, largely off-ball, which has been proven to work alongside Memphis’ young core.
Knecht could very easily spot up, score off screens and handle the ball seldomly, leaving the defense to Marcus Smart, Jaren Jackson Jr. and more.
