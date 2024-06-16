NBA Mock Trade: Pistons and Grizzlies Swap Picks to Land Dalton Knecht, Donovan Clingan
The Detroit Pistons have one of the more unique draft situations this year, owning the No. 5 pick in 2024 with little runway to roll out a project next season.
Similarly, the Memphis Grizzlies are on the hunt for frontcourt depth this offeseason with the return of Ja Morant and co. next year, but could be left without options with the No. 9 overall pick.
Here’s a framework for the two teams to leave with what they require on draft night 2024:
Detroit Pistons get: No 9 (Dalton Knecht), Top-Eight protected Grizzlies 2025 first
Memphis Grizzlies get: No. 5 (Donovan Clingan)
In this scenario, the Grizzlies spend some future draft capital to move up and grab UConn center Donovan Clingan, who would immediately bolster the Memphis core with stingy rim-protection at 7-foot-3.
The Pistons grab a future first that the new front office can utilize a year from now or on the trade market, and get to move back and select sharpshooter Dalton Knecht — a 6-foot-6 forward who was one of college basketball’s best scorers last season, especially from outside.
There’s no question Clingan’s size and defense, as well as Knecht’s ranged skills would help the two teams as soon as next season.
While giving up a future first isn’t ideal for Memphis, it’s top-eight protected in case of another defcon 1 situation like this year. And Clingan is one of a few prospects who could immediately infuse the Grizzlies core with winning attributes in the paint.
The Pistons could select Knecth at No. 5, but that's a bit rich for a 23-year-old, and there's always a chance to squeeze more value out of the selection.
