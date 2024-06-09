NBA Mock Draft: Memphis Grizzlies Maximize Lottery Pick With Perfect Fit
The Memphis Grizzlies were punched in the mouth with adversity throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, as the injuries mounted so did the loss and a roster good enough to be seen as contenders in the tough and rugged Western Conference fell to 27-55.
Still boasting a roster littered with talent headlined by Ja Mourant, Jaren Jackson Jr. Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart with a ton of high-end role players as well, Memphis finds themselves in a unique spot.
All the Grizzlies have to do to become contenders again is remain healthy, but they earn the added asset of a top-ten selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. In his latest mock draft, Draft expert Derek Parker saw the board shake out perfectly for the Beale Street ballers.
Memphis selects 7-foot-1 and 282-pound center Donovan Clingan with a 7-foot-6 wingspan the UCONN big man is an elite rim protector with a nice ability to cap off plays and create in the post.
Clingan is rumored to be a top-five selection though the teams at the top would really need to shoe-horn in the big man to their rotation, making the report even more interesting. His seamless fit at the No. 10 pick would be a match for both sides.
However, if teams that already have a lumbering big can bluff their way into additional assets via a trade-up, credit to them. No matter how Clingan ends up in Memphis, it would immediately make the Grizzlies even more fearful in the hunger game-style Western Conference.
As Dereck Lively II and Chet Holmgren have done their best to dispel the idea rookies can not be impactful in year one, Clingan would fit that mold of an instant impact big at the highest level.
