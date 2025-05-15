Options for Toronto Raptors with No. 9 Pick
At Monday’s lottery, the Toronto Raptors were among the much larger group that fell, joining Charlotte, Utah, Washington, New Orleans and Brooklyn in disappointment.
The team is in an interesting spot, having added former All-Star wing Brandon Ingram at this year's NBA trade deadline, and likely wanting to avoid making a high pick next year with talents like Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley on the roster.
The Raptors ultimately landed pick No. 9. Not bad, considering the team won 30 games on the season, but certainly not what the organization was hoping for.
Regardless, they’ll still be able to add talent at this year’s draft, as it’s loaded with both star potential and talented role players. Here’s three options for the Raptors at the 2025 NBA Draft:
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Most simply, Collin Murray-Boyles was one of college basketball’s most impactful players like season as a sophomore.
An essential 6-foot-7 “big,” Murray-Boyles had the strength and physicality to succeed at the collegiate level, and likely can at the pro level too.
He scored just under 17 points, nabbing 8.3 rebounds and dishing 2.4 assists per game. Most notably, he racked up an even 2.8 stocks per as one of college basketball’s best defenders.
Toronto has shown to value this archetype, taking Jonathan Mogbo early in the second round last year. And if the team think they can make him a potential shooter, they could certainly take a chance on him at No. 9.
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
If the team is looking to swing for the fences, Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis could certainly be that. A 6-foot-5 guard who thrives with feel, craft and pace, opposed to athleticism, he could be the next in line of skill-driven stars in the NBA.
Across 33 games with Illinois, he scored 15 points and dished 4.7 assists, shooting 44% from the floor, plenty of it being tough shot-making.
For the Raptors, Jakucionis could play a connective wing role early in his career, before potentially blossoming into the team’s lead creator, which it desperately needs.
His lesser athleticism will make adjusting to the NBA harder, but if he can push through and hone his outside shooting, he’ll undoubtedly be a force.
Khaman Maluach, Duke
Duke 7-footer Khaman Maluach has been tagged as a potential Raptor for some time now, offering the positional size that the organization has looked for in the last handful of years, as well as a defensive archetype at center it hasn’t employed.
At 7-foot-2, he was able to produce 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just over 21 minutes of play, pointing to potential as an elite rim-runner and shot-blocker in the NBA.
The catch with Maluach is if he’ll be there at No. 9. Toronto was likely hoping to jump a few spots and nab him higher, but will now have to wait for him to fall past the Hornets, Jazz, Wizards, Pelicans and Nets now.
It’s possible he’ll be there at No. 9, but not highly likely.