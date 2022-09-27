Players to Watch at the 2022-23 Adriatic ABA League

The Adriatic ABA League holds a number of teams who have been tremendously consistent at producing NBA talent. In fact, there has been at least one player selected from an ABA team in each of the last thirteen NBA Drafts. As such, being aware of the prospects in the Adriatic League is key to predict which international players will be selected in next year’s draft.

Here are some names that NBA scouts will be keeping in sight during the ABA League 2022-23 season.

Tier 1: Projected Draft Picks

Nikola Djurisic

18.6 years old | 6’8” Wing/Forward | Mega

Considered by many scouts as the second best player in the 2004 international generation for the past two years, Djurisic stands out due to his combination of physical tools, offensive versatility and defensive potential.

Djurisic is extremely fluid and coordinated for his 6-foot-8 size and has a good level of vertical explosiveness which he utilizes to exploit mismatches off-the-dribble. When he gets the ball in the perimeter, he's able to create drives with his fluid and creative handling ability, using changes of speeds and quick dribble moves to create space against opposing defenders. Djurisic is really fast after turning the corner, generating a good level of momentum with his second and third steps which makes him extremely difficult to stop on his way to the rim. As a finisher, Djurisic shows a good level of flexibility and hangtime, which allows him to convert tough shots at the rim.

Being too fluid for opposing Bigs and too big and strong for opposing Guards and Wings, Djurisic often draws multiple defenders on his drives, something that he exploits to find teammates on the move with consistency. Even more impressive are his moments of passing in half-court sets, especially in the pick-and-roll, where he's able to find teammates with advanced passes and take advantage of his size to deliver the ball over the top of the defense. His role for Mega’s senior team, however, has been closer to an off-ball player and last year he was efficient as a jump shooter, converting on 50% of his 3-point attempts in the Adriatic League, albeit on a small sample size.

Djurisic hasn't always been consistent as a shooter and that is going to be one of the major aspects of his game going into the 2022-23 season that NBA teams will be keeping a close eye on. If Djurisic can prove that the moments of versatile shooting he has shown in junior levels can translate to the ABA level at a solid volume and efficiency, it's going to be hard for NBA teams not to see first-round value with him, as a toolsy forward who scores on multiple levels, shows potential as an initiator and has the size and mobility to be a passable perimeter defender at the NBA level.

Tier 2: Potential Prospects

Boris Tisma

20.6 years old | 6’9” Forward | Studentski Centar

In his first season after leaving Real Madrid, where he spent the bulk of his formative years, Tisma performed nearly at his best case scenario for Studentski Centar. A 6-foot-9 forward, Tisma impressed with his ability to shoot from the perimeter and to utilize his floor-spacing threat to draw hard closeouts and attack them with his fluid handling ability. Despite not being the strongest or most explosive athlete, he showed a good ability to finish at the rim with soft touch.

Tisma is a bit of an awkward fit defensively, not quick enough to guard Wings and certainly not strong enough to spend time at the Center position at the NBA level, but if he continues to be as efficient as a shooter as he was in his first ABA season, where he shot 43.8% from three, then it’s easy to envision NBA teams looking his way as a stretch-four type.

Tristan Vukcevic

19.5 years old | 6’10” Forward | Partizan

Vukcevic is an interesting prospect due to his combination of size, mobility and scoring potential. Standing at 6-foot-10, Vukcevic shows an impressive ability to convert jumpers off-the-catch, being a historically reliable stretch-big, first for Real Madrid, where he spent most of his developmental years, and now for Partizan. His speed to run the floor also makes him a target to score at the rim in easy catch-and-finish opportunities in transition. With the ball in his hands, Vukcevic is fluid and coordinated enough to put the ball on the floor and despite not being quick enough to initiate drives one-on-one in the perimeter, he's able to utilize his dribble against slower bigs by facing up and making short and mid distance drives out of post ups.

Vukcevic has never made a huge impact defensively, as evidenced by the low block rate through his career which might limit his value as an NBA prospect, given that someone who protects the rim and is a reliable shooter from the perimeter could be extremely valuable for NBA teams. If he's able to show that he can use his size and tools to contribute defensively, he could have first round potential. Otherwise he could be a good long-term bet to make in the second round as a reliable stretch-four with optimal size for the position.

Tier 3: More Names to Follow

Djordje Curcic

18.2 years old | 6’3” Guard | Borac

After a breakthrough performance at the 2021 FIBA U18 European Challengers, Curcic has been on scouting radars as one of the most dynamic scorers in European youth basketball, as he's able to convert difficult jumpers off-movement and against heavy defensive pressure. Curcic shows a similar versatility as a finisher despite his 6-foot-3 size, being strong enough to withstand contact on his way to the rim. After shooting below 30% from the field in the 2021-22 season, Curcic will need to prove that he can be efficient as a scorer in order to be fully on the watchlist for the 2023 NBA Draft, but the potential as a scorer is definitely there.

Malcolm Cazalon

21.1 years old | 6’6” Wing | Mega

Cazalon is nearly a veteran at this point, as the 2022-23 season will be his third straight year playing for Mega’s senior team. A 6-foot-6 Wing out of France, Cazalon has been on radars for a good number of years due to his profile as a connector piece, showing open court athleticism, catch-and-shoot ability and defensive potential in the perimeter. Cazalon has struggled with efficiency and decision-making during the years, but if he can revert that trend this season he could be right back in the conversation as an interesting 3-and-D prospect.

Lazar Djokovic

18.4 years old | 6’8” Forward | Crvena Zvezda

Djokovic had a breakthrough 2021-22 season, in which he performed incredibly well both at the 2021 FIBA U18 European Challengers and the Adidas Next Generation Tournament. Djokovic has excellent physical tools for a wing, standing at 6-foot-8 with long legs and arms, showing great speed to run the floor and the vertical explosiveness to finish at the rim with power. He also contributes as a floor-spacer and utilizes his tools to create defensive events both in the paint and in the perimeter. If he can find minutes in his first season at the ABA senior level, he could be a prospect to watch.

Andrija Grbovic

19.0 years old | 6’9” Forward | Mega

Grbovic is a toolsy forward who uses his combination of size, length and strength to make an impact as a help defender, to attack mismatches as a driver and to finish at the rim with good extension. The most impressive aspect of his game might be his shooting, he has become a reliable floor-spacer off-the-catch and has even shown moments of shooting off-movement. An interesting prospect to follow as a stretch-forward with some defensive upside.

Tomislav Ivisic

19.1 years old | 7’0” Big | Studentski Centar

Ivisic is an agile and strong seven footer who has a traditional low-post game, being able to create his own shot below the rim with a combination of solid footwork and soft touch. Ivisic also mixes in some occasional moments of floor-spacing and passing out of the post. Despite not being the most explosive athlete, he's able to impose himself inside to collect defensive rebounds and contest shots. A productive season for Ivisic could put him in the conversation for NBA teams who are looking for an offensive big who can score in the paint and offer a strong presence on the boards.

Zvonimir Ivisic

19.1 years old | 7’2” Big | Studentski Centar

Tomislav's twin brother is a lanky 7-foot-2 Center who shows impressive touch both as a finisher in the paint and especially as a shooter from the perimeter. Ivisic lacks elite strength which can make him struggle against stronger bigs and his high center of gravity makes it hard for him to move laterally and switch in the perimeter, but his potential as a shooter, combined with his massive height and length could be enticing for many teams.

Mario Nakic

21.3 years old | 6’8” Wing | Igokea

Nakic is an experienced player who will arrive at Igokea after seeing important minutes for Andorra last year both at the Eurocup and the Spanish Liga ACB. Standing at 6-foot-8, Nakic is a polished scorer who handles the ball with an impressive level of fluidity for his size. Despite his moments of shooting off-the-dribble, the jumper hasn’t fallen with a great level of consistency so far in his career. His profile as a wing with multi-level scoring potential could entice many NBA teams, but if that doesn’t materialize he should probably develop into one of the best offensive wings in Europe.

Matej Rudan

21.5 years old | 6’10” Forward | Mega

Rudan has been on pro radars for the past three years, showing an interesting combination of size, shooting ability, fluidity with the ball in his hands and defensive contributions as a rebounder and help side rim protector. Despite his potential as a floor-spacer, he has been historically inconsistent but if he finds rhythm in his final season of draft eligibility, he could find himself on some draft boards as a stretch-four with good size.

Ognjen Matovic

18.1 years old | 6’5” Wing | FMP

A versatile wing with good physical tools for the position, Matovic has shown the ability to dribble, pass, shoot and to contribute defensively in various levels of the floor at different youth competitions. Lacking any type of high-level experience, it will probably take him some time to adapt to the Adriatic League level, but he's an interesting name to keep for future drafts.

Nikola Saranovic

19.1 years old | 6’7” Wing | FMP

Saranovic had an impressively efficient rookie season in the 2021-22 ABA League in a low usage role, as he shot 49.1% from the field and 40% from three with a very low rate of turnovers. Listed at 6-foot-7, Saranovic uses his combination of size and mobility to make a defensive impact in the perimeter, containing opposing wings and most forwards. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain his efficiency on an increased role, but he's certainly intriguing as an off-ball 3-and-D Wing who also mixes in some moments of slashing and tough shot making at the rim.

