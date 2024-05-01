2024 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament Report: Standout Prospects to Rewatch and Potentially Invest In
Every year, the trip to Portsmouth, VA for the annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is one of the best. The college senior, invite-only tournament is one of the top events on the scouting calendar and officially kicks off the pre-draft process. It has a long history of producing NBA talent and impactful contributors including recent success stories such as Hunter Tyson, Toumani Camara, Terance Mann and Derek White.
This year’s 64 prospect field was another deep and talented group, potentially setting the stage for NBA teams to add significant value along the margins. Here are the top standouts that are worth rewatching film on and potentially investing in.
Isaiah Crawford | Wing | Louisiana Tech
Crawford entered and exited the PIT as my top-rated participant despite not producing gaudy numbers at the event. He still flashed enough of his 3-and-D Plus wing appeal to impress NBA decision makers with his defensive versatility and playmaking, shot making upside, ball skills and connective passing.
Measuring at just under 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot wingspan and stout 220-pound NBA-ready frame, Crawford consistently utilized those physical tools and his lateral quickness to both defend multiple positions and generate defensive events. One of his best defensive plays was a one-on-one stop against Max Abmas where Crawford aggressively switched on to Abmas, fought through a give-and-go, stayed low and ended the possession with an on-ball block for a shot clock violation.
Outside of the injury concerns (two ACL tears in the same knee), which he has responded to with back-to-back healthy and productive seasons, most of the concern is around Crawford’s 3-point shooting volume (career 2.8 attempts per game). I’m simply not worried about it. He has repeatable mechanics, overall shotmaking and most importantly, a career 39% 3-point mark on 321 attempts.
Crawford is a lock top 60 prospect for me. His tools, skillset, feel and clean role projection all point to someone that can become an impactful NBA role player from day one.
Riley Minix | Wing | Morehead State
Minix was one of the prospects who had scouts most intrigued to watch and he didn't disappoint. He parlayed the momentum from his 27-point (5-of-10 from three) performance against Illinois in the NCAA tournament to show evaluators why a rewatch of his tape and late second-round draft consideration is warranted.
The NBA skill is the 3-point shooting and reliable multi-level shotmaking. Minix’s eight made triples (8-for-14), second most at the event, burying threes in multiple ways from spot ups, movement, uncontested and contested. On face value, I understand the resistance of buying him as a true shooter considering the fact he was a 34% 3-point shooter in his lone division one season at Morehead State. However, the eye test supported by his 40% 3-point mark over four seasons (554 attempts) at Southeastern (NAIA), screams "buy".
Furthering his case, Minix didn't look out of place at all against the plethora of high major players on the floor thanks to favorable measurables (6-foot-8, 6-foot-9.5 wingspan, 227 pounds), a sturdy frame and his competitiveness.
Despite some shakiness with his handle that popped up, Minix is a high level shooter with enough functional handle and connective passing alongside defensive tools to continue to turn heads throughout the pre-draft process. Expect to see him in Chicago for the NBA combine and continue to build steam towards June.
Jaylin Williams | Wing | Auburn
In talking with other scouts at the PIT, Williams’ name came up often as a top standout and stock riser. Averaging 11 points over three games, Williams often looked like the best player on the floor with his blend of confident shotmaking (hit a stepback three over the Leons’ extended 7-foot wingspan), slick slashes, touch, feel and ball skills.
At 6-foot-8 and 237 pounds, he effectively utilized his physical tools (strength, 7-foot wingspan, adequate lateral quickness) to defend multiple positions and make plays on and off the ball. There is real 3-and-D Plus potential with Williams if he can continue to shoot the ball reliably from deep throughout the pre-draft process like he did in Portsmouth and in his final collegiate season (career-best 39% mark on 2.5 attempts per game). Williams is on the road to hearing his name called on draft day.
Branden Carlson | Big | Utah
The pitch for Carlson is short and sweet or maybe tall and sweet: size and 3-point shooting. He’s a 7-foot stretch big with movement skills who shot 37% from beyond the arc this past season on a career-high 169 attempts. His fluid stroke made the trip to Portsmouth as he buried 7-of-13 from three, displaying his ability to drain shots from deep as a spot up and movement shooter.
Carlson’s lean frame and positional strength are a bit problematic for him on both ends, especially as a play finisher and ground/spot holder (206 pounds). He’ll need to continue to rely on his length and touch to finish at and around the rim as well as that 7-foot-2 wingspan to provide some rim protection (1.7 blocks per game career).
At the end of the day, Carlson is one of the top stretch bigs in the class and has a clear NBA role that can be impactful with or without the ball. His PIT performance should earn him an Elite Camp invite and further interest as a two-way contract player.
Malevy Leons | Big Wing | Bradley
Leons is another prospect that statistically didn't overwhelm (10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 stocks), but it didn't hamper my belief in his NBA rotation player upside. He offered bite-sized moments of his defensive versatility, disruption and instincts on and off the ball, but I highly recommend getting the full course of his outstanding defense by diving into the tape. The rangy, 6-foot-9 big wing (7-foot wingspan) is one of the best defensive playmakers in the class (3 stocks per game) despite a lean 201-pound frame that will certainly need to add weight.
While the ball skills are functional and still have room for improvement, Leons’s 3-point shooting is the swing skill like so many other defense-first prospects. He’s a career 35% 3-point shooter on decent volume (3.6 attempts per game) with a funky release. Within that volume is encouraging comfort as both a spot-up and movement shooter. He's done enough for an Elite Camp invite, taking the next step in being rewarded with an Exhibit10 or two-way contract.
Tristan Enaruna | Big Wing/Big | Cleveland State
The PIT report would be incomplete without the PIT MVP and champion, Tristan Enaruna. Enaruna’s MVP campaign began with an attention-grabbing 25-point effort (9-of-14 from the field, 2-of-4 from three) in 28 minutes on opening night. Although the opener was his peak performance, Enaruna was solid in the other two games and impacted games with an alluring combination of an NBA ready frame (6-foot-8, 7-foot-2 wingspan, functional ball skills, play finishing, shotmaking and defensive tools.
Enaruna is comfortable as a midrange shooter, but must show teams that he can space the floor as well (32% mark on 87 attempts) to seriously be considered as a draftable prospect. He’s in line to capitalize on the rightfully earned increased attention and should be in line for an NBA combine invitation, likely leading to a guaranteed two-way contact or Exhibit 10 deal.
Jesse Edwards | Big | West Virginia
Coming into the PIT, Edwards wasn't expected to be one of the standouts. However, his mix of production, tools and translatable role can’t be ignored. Edwards thrived as a play finisher, shotblocker and rim protector just as he did throughout his collegiate career. He displayed soft hands, converted rim-rattling dunks and finished second in block shots with nine.
The only real negative about Edwards and his NBA translation is the lack of consistent positional strength, which can be perplexing at times considering his projectable frame. At 7-foot with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Edwards possesses broad shoulders, mature muscle and defined arms/biceps. He weighed in at 237 pounds and has the frame to continue to add to it without sacrificing athleticism as he figures out how to consistently functionalize it. An Exhibit10 investment makes plenty of sense for a backup big with his tools, finishing and rim protection.
Enrique Freeman | Big | Akron
Entering this event it would have been easy to write off Freeman, but he certainly wasn’t ready to write back. The elite motor, energy plays, athleticism, strength, defensive versatility and communication all popped just as it did on film. One of the most impressive things was his frame for an undersized big at 6-foot-7. Freeman possesses a 7-foot-2 wingspan plus mature muscle, broad shoulders and defined arms. Simply put, he’s rocked up and won’t back down from any physicality down low.
The lack of ball skills and shooting needed for an undersized big are the critical drawbacks. However, he was a willing 3-point shooter during the PIT just as he was this past season where he produced career highs in 3-point percentage (37%) and attempts (54). An undersized energy big with enough physical tools and potential shooting upside is worth Exhibit 10 look.
Quick Cuts
Positional size and shooting are two key traits, it’s usually a pairing that I’m always willing to bet on. With that being said, Jamison Battle (6-foot-7, 6-foot-9 wingspan, 36% 3-point shooter), Alex Ducas (6-foot-7, 6-foot-10 wingspan, 40% 3-point shooter) and Kyle Rode (6-foot-6, 6-foot-7.5 wingspan, 39% 3-point shooter) are all intriguing bets. Don't be surprised to see at least one of them rise during the pre-draft process.
Aaron Estrada, Boogie Ellis, RaeQuan Battle, James Bishop IV and Jahmir Young are a group of shot creating and shotmaking guards with varying degrees of playmaking ability that should draw serious interest. It's easy to see them all in the G League developing with eyes on the NBA as a bench spark.
Joel Soriano was the productive double-double threat we have come to know and expect. He flashed more of his shooting touch from midrange and deep while measuring positively (6-foot-10, 7-foot-3.5 wingspan, 269 pounds). Showing reliable range during team workouts could be the deciding factor on what level of interest teams show.
The 6-foot-8 Isaac Jones excelled as a long (7-foot-3.5 wingspan) and bouncy play finisher in the halfcourt and transition. His viability will ultimately be determined by his 3-point shooting and ability to consistently impact the game defensively with his physical tools.
Don't be too concerned with the lack of expected production from Kevin Cross and Vonterius Woolbright across the three game sample. They are two versatile wings with proven production, but still will need to show they have the ability to thrive in a scale down role with less on ball reps.
Eric Gaines and Jamarion Sharp are two prospects with outlier physical tools to monitor. Despite measuring at 6-foot-1 and a light 148 pounds, Gaines is still an elite athlete with quick twitch explosion, length (6-foot-7.5 wingspan) and quickness alongside his ball skills and playmaking ability. Sharp measured in at 7-foot-3 with a ridiculous 7-foot-9 wingspan and to nobody’s surprise, affected countless shots at/around the rim and led the tournament with 12 blocks.
